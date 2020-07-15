All apartments in Charlotte County
8200 MEMORY LANE
Last updated May 1 2020 at 10:34 PM

8200 MEMORY LANE

8200 Memory Ln · (941) 815-3237
Location

8200 Memory Ln, Charlotte County, FL 33947

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 213 · Avail. now

$3,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1752 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
pool
internet access
AVAILABLE SEASON 2021! (3 month booking required - Jan 1 - Mar 31) Seasonal/Short Term Rental available throughout the year. Posted rate is winter/peak season rate. Off season rate is $ 1,400/month and $700/week. Beautifully updated, very spacious, 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom second/top floor condo located in Fiddler's Green Tall Pines Condominiums in Rotonda West. This unit has that quaint Florida beach cottage feel, but is as big as a single family home with 1,752sf under air! Wake up to the bright Florida sunlight as it streams through the skylight in the living room. The tastefully decorated master bedroom boasts a king sized bed and large walk-in closet, as well as a spacious master bath with oversized walk-in shower and double sinks. The second bedroom has two twin beds, and the den has a very comfortable, queen-size pull-out sofa and a wardrobe for clothes, using it as a 3rd bedroom or relaxing sitting area. You'll find a full size washer and dryer in the condo in it's own large laundry room. Flat screen TV's in the living room and master bedroom. Enjoy bug-free dining on your private, screened balcony, and entertain friends at the community clubhouse next to the swimming pool. Internet Included. No Pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8200 MEMORY LANE have any available units?
8200 MEMORY LANE has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8200 MEMORY LANE have?
Some of 8200 MEMORY LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8200 MEMORY LANE currently offering any rent specials?
8200 MEMORY LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8200 MEMORY LANE pet-friendly?
No, 8200 MEMORY LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte County.
Does 8200 MEMORY LANE offer parking?
No, 8200 MEMORY LANE does not offer parking.
Does 8200 MEMORY LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8200 MEMORY LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8200 MEMORY LANE have a pool?
Yes, 8200 MEMORY LANE has a pool.
Does 8200 MEMORY LANE have accessible units?
No, 8200 MEMORY LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 8200 MEMORY LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8200 MEMORY LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 8200 MEMORY LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 8200 MEMORY LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
