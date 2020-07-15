8200 MEMORY LANE

Amenities

AVAILABLE SEASON 2021! (3 month booking required - Jan 1 - Mar 31) Seasonal/Short Term Rental available throughout the year. Posted rate is winter/peak season rate. Off season rate is $ 1,400/month and $700/week. Beautifully updated, very spacious, 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom second/top floor condo located in Fiddler's Green Tall Pines Condominiums in Rotonda West. This unit has that quaint Florida beach cottage feel, but is as big as a single family home with 1,752sf under air! Wake up to the bright Florida sunlight as it streams through the skylight in the living room. The tastefully decorated master bedroom boasts a king sized bed and large walk-in closet, as well as a spacious master bath with oversized walk-in shower and double sinks. The second bedroom has two twin beds, and the den has a very comfortable, queen-size pull-out sofa and a wardrobe for clothes, using it as a 3rd bedroom or relaxing sitting area. You'll find a full size washer and dryer in the condo in it's own large laundry room. Flat screen TV's in the living room and master bedroom. Enjoy bug-free dining on your private, screened balcony, and entertain friends at the community clubhouse next to the swimming pool. Internet Included. No Pets.