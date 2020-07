Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan furnished ice maker range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Available March 2021 Rented Jan-Feb 2021. East Englewood location. Cozy 2 bedroom split plan home offers a large rear tiled lanai for morning coffees. TV'S in Living Room and master bedroom. Master bedroom provides queen bed/walk in closet and a master bath with large walk in shower. Bedroom 2 has a double bed and walk in closet. Less than a 10 minute drive to the gulf beaches. Turn key furnished-just bring your clothes and tooth brush. This is a year round month to month rental. No Pets/Cleaning fees not included. If renting for less than 6 months at a time, a 12% monthly tax is added to monthly rent.