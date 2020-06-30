6299 Coliseum Blvd.

Amenities

patio / balcony garage walk in closets gym pool pool table

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool pool table shuffle board garage tennis court

***VACATION / SHORT TERM RENTAL*** - Jan-Mar $2,900* / month

Apr-Dec $1,600* / month



AVAILABLE:. Through November 2019 and 2020

RENTED: December 2019



Three bedroom, two bath, two car garage home located in Gardens of Gulf Cove. The home has a separate space for dining and a game playing area for cards, board games, etc... The kitchen / living room open concept allows you to be in the kitchen and still function with your guest and/or family. The kitchen has a sit-down counter space with stools, as well as an eat-in area and a pantry for storage. The patio doors off the living room open onto the lanai.

The home has a split floor plan with the master on one side of the home and the two guest rooms and bath on the other side. Bedroom one (owner has reserved the right to lock the closet for personal use) has two twin beds. The guest bath is situated between the two guest rooms and has a tub/shower combination and single sink. The second bedroom has a queen bed and TV.

The master bedroom has a king bed, TV, walk-in closet and private master bath. The master bath has a tub as well as a walk-in shower.

Please visit the website of Gardens of Gulf Cove to see all the amenities they have. (pool, tennis, shuffle board, billiards, fitness, clubhouse)



http://www.thegardensofgulfcove.com/



Jan-Mar $2,900* / month

Apr-Dec $1,600* / month

*Rent does Not include taxes, fees and / or Deposits

Approval by the Homeowner's Association is Required (Association charges an application fee)

$75 each adult (18 years and older), $75 for a married couple and $150 application fee



NOTE: Upon an approved application and completion of rental, owner will reimburse (sent back with Security Deposit) Homeowner Association fee (maximum reimbursement $300)



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3847358)