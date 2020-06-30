All apartments in Charlotte County
6299 Coliseum Blvd.

6299 Coliseum Boulevard · (419) 236-0734
Location

6299 Coliseum Boulevard, Charlotte County, FL 33981

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 6299 Coliseum Blvd. · Avail. now

$1,600

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2020 sqft

Amenities

***VACATION / SHORT TERM RENTAL*** - Jan-Mar $2,900* / month
Apr-Dec $1,600* / month

AVAILABLE:. Through November 2019 and 2020
RENTED: December 2019

Three bedroom, two bath, two car garage home located in Gardens of Gulf Cove. The home has a separate space for dining and a game playing area for cards, board games, etc... The kitchen / living room open concept allows you to be in the kitchen and still function with your guest and/or family. The kitchen has a sit-down counter space with stools, as well as an eat-in area and a pantry for storage. The patio doors off the living room open onto the lanai.
The home has a split floor plan with the master on one side of the home and the two guest rooms and bath on the other side. Bedroom one (owner has reserved the right to lock the closet for personal use) has two twin beds. The guest bath is situated between the two guest rooms and has a tub/shower combination and single sink. The second bedroom has a queen bed and TV.
The master bedroom has a king bed, TV, walk-in closet and private master bath. The master bath has a tub as well as a walk-in shower.
Please visit the website of Gardens of Gulf Cove to see all the amenities they have. (pool, tennis, shuffle board, billiards, fitness, clubhouse)

http://www.thegardensofgulfcove.com/

Jan-Mar $2,900* / month
Apr-Dec $1,600* / month
*Rent does Not include taxes, fees and / or Deposits
Approval by the Homeowner's Association is Required (Association charges an application fee)
$75 each adult (18 years and older), $75 for a married couple and $150 application fee

NOTE: Upon an approved application and completion of rental, owner will reimburse (sent back with Security Deposit) Homeowner Association fee (maximum reimbursement $300)

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6299 Coliseum Blvd. have any available units?
6299 Coliseum Blvd. has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6299 Coliseum Blvd. have?
Some of 6299 Coliseum Blvd.'s amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6299 Coliseum Blvd. currently offering any rent specials?
6299 Coliseum Blvd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6299 Coliseum Blvd. pet-friendly?
No, 6299 Coliseum Blvd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte County.
Does 6299 Coliseum Blvd. offer parking?
Yes, 6299 Coliseum Blvd. offers parking.
Does 6299 Coliseum Blvd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6299 Coliseum Blvd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6299 Coliseum Blvd. have a pool?
Yes, 6299 Coliseum Blvd. has a pool.
Does 6299 Coliseum Blvd. have accessible units?
No, 6299 Coliseum Blvd. does not have accessible units.
Does 6299 Coliseum Blvd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 6299 Coliseum Blvd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6299 Coliseum Blvd. have units with air conditioning?
No, 6299 Coliseum Blvd. does not have units with air conditioning.
