5290 NEVILLE TERRACE

AVAILABLE JANUARY 2021!! Not available February & March 2021. Also available APRIL 2020 & APRIL 2021, as well as the Off-Season of 2020 & 2021. Posted rate is winter/peak season rate. Off-season rate is $1,400/month and $700/week. Enjoy tranquil mornings and relaxing evenings while watching the aquatic wildlife from the screened-in lanai or from the dock of this comfortable 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in the waterfront community of Gulf Cove. Situated on the Neville Waterway, the Myakka River is just a short boat ride from this home, and leads to the sparkling waters of the Gulf of Mexico. The master suite has a queen bed, a flat panel TV, and a large walk-in shower. The second bedroom has a queen bed, and the third bedroom is set up as an office/bedroom with a twin bed and desk. The living room also has a queen size pull-out sofabed, allowing for 7 to sleep comfortably in the home. Your boat can be easily tied to the dock alongside the seawall. Englewood Beach is a short 15-20 drive away, as well as many area restaurants, stores, numerous golf courses, and great fishing. Internet Included. Sorry, no pets.