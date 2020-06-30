All apartments in Charlotte County
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:33 PM

5290 NEVILLE TERRACE

5290 Neville Terrace · (941) 815-3237
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

5290 Neville Terrace, Charlotte County, FL 33981

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1328 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
ceiling fan
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
internet access
AVAILABLE JANUARY 2021!! Not available February & March 2021. Also available APRIL 2020 & APRIL 2021, as well as the Off-Season of 2020 & 2021. Posted rate is winter/peak season rate. Off-season rate is $1,400/month and $700/week. Enjoy tranquil mornings and relaxing evenings while watching the aquatic wildlife from the screened-in lanai or from the dock of this comfortable 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in the waterfront community of Gulf Cove. Situated on the Neville Waterway, the Myakka River is just a short boat ride from this home, and leads to the sparkling waters of the Gulf of Mexico. The master suite has a queen bed, a flat panel TV, and a large walk-in shower. The second bedroom has a queen bed, and the third bedroom is set up as an office/bedroom with a twin bed and desk. The living room also has a queen size pull-out sofabed, allowing for 7 to sleep comfortably in the home. Your boat can be easily tied to the dock alongside the seawall. Englewood Beach is a short 15-20 drive away, as well as many area restaurants, stores, numerous golf courses, and great fishing. Internet Included. Sorry, no pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5290 NEVILLE TERRACE have any available units?
5290 NEVILLE TERRACE has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5290 NEVILLE TERRACE have?
Some of 5290 NEVILLE TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5290 NEVILLE TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
5290 NEVILLE TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5290 NEVILLE TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 5290 NEVILLE TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte County.
Does 5290 NEVILLE TERRACE offer parking?
No, 5290 NEVILLE TERRACE does not offer parking.
Does 5290 NEVILLE TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5290 NEVILLE TERRACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5290 NEVILLE TERRACE have a pool?
No, 5290 NEVILLE TERRACE does not have a pool.
Does 5290 NEVILLE TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 5290 NEVILLE TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 5290 NEVILLE TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5290 NEVILLE TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 5290 NEVILLE TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5290 NEVILLE TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.
