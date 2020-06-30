All apartments in Charlotte County
3733 PEACE RIVER DRIVE
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:34 PM

3733 PEACE RIVER DRIVE

3733 Peace River Drive · (941) 380-6263
Location

3733 Peace River Drive, Charlotte County, FL 33983
Harbour Heights

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1382 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
This 3 bedroom waterfront home is only minutes to the Peace River and then on to beautiful Charlotte Harbor. Split open floor plan with ceramic tile throughout, soaring vaulted and wood beamed ceiling in main living area, and wood burning fire place with stone façade in living room. Fully equipped kitchen boasts wood cabinetry, pantry, and pass through window to Florida Room for easy entertaining. Master suite has walk in closet and private bath with make-up vanity and stall shower. All rooms have ceiling fans. Florida Room overlooks the fenced back yard and expansive view of wide waterway. Bring you boat to park at your dock and fish! Home is located in the waterfront community of Harbour Heights. Proximity to other waterways, local beaches, dining, shopping, and golf courses makes this property ideal for the Florida lifestyle. Also, easy access to public waterfront parks with bike and walking trails and picnic areas, and boat ramps providing access to many waterways, beautiful Charlotte Harbor, and the Gulf of Mexico. Also, quick access to Interstate 75.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3733 PEACE RIVER DRIVE have any available units?
3733 PEACE RIVER DRIVE has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3733 PEACE RIVER DRIVE have?
Some of 3733 PEACE RIVER DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3733 PEACE RIVER DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
3733 PEACE RIVER DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3733 PEACE RIVER DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 3733 PEACE RIVER DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte County.
Does 3733 PEACE RIVER DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 3733 PEACE RIVER DRIVE offers parking.
Does 3733 PEACE RIVER DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3733 PEACE RIVER DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3733 PEACE RIVER DRIVE have a pool?
No, 3733 PEACE RIVER DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 3733 PEACE RIVER DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 3733 PEACE RIVER DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 3733 PEACE RIVER DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3733 PEACE RIVER DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 3733 PEACE RIVER DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3733 PEACE RIVER DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
