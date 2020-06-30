3733 PEACE RIVER DRIVE

Amenities

This 3 bedroom waterfront home is only minutes to the Peace River and then on to beautiful Charlotte Harbor. Split open floor plan with ceramic tile throughout, soaring vaulted and wood beamed ceiling in main living area, and wood burning fire place with stone façade in living room. Fully equipped kitchen boasts wood cabinetry, pantry, and pass through window to Florida Room for easy entertaining. Master suite has walk in closet and private bath with make-up vanity and stall shower. All rooms have ceiling fans. Florida Room overlooks the fenced back yard and expansive view of wide waterway. Bring you boat to park at your dock and fish! Home is located in the waterfront community of Harbour Heights. Proximity to other waterways, local beaches, dining, shopping, and golf courses makes this property ideal for the Florida lifestyle. Also, easy access to public waterfront parks with bike and walking trails and picnic areas, and boat ramps providing access to many waterways, beautiful Charlotte Harbor, and the Gulf of Mexico. Also, quick access to Interstate 75.