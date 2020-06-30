All apartments in Charlotte County
3520 Kenneth Road

3520 Kenneth Road · (419) 236-0734
Location

3520 Kenneth Road, Charlotte County, FL 33953

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3520 Kenneth Road · Avail. now

$1,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1169 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
gym
pool
pool table
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
furnished
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
Vacation/Short Term Rental - ***AVAILABLE - Through December 2020 and starting March 2021
RENTED: January and February 2021

Jan-Mar $2,200* / month
Apr-Dec $1,500* / month
*Taxes and Fees not included

Two bedroom, two bath stick built home in Vizcaya Lakes 55+ community (At least one person). The home sits across from the community center (short walk) where you can enjoy the heated pool, jacuzzi, billiards, library, BBQ, hiking trail and group activities. The club house can also be rented for those special occasions. There is also a catch and release lake for the fisherman, a community canoe and group aerobics for the fitness minded. The kitchen was just totally remodeled and opens into two lanais. The master bedroom has a queen size bed, it's own bathroom and new laminate flooring. The guest bedroom is furnished with a full sized bed and there is a full size loveseat sleeper on the front lanai.

**MUST fill out an Application, Lease Agreement and Disclosure Consent plus pay any fees required for the Homeowners Association.
**The Association requires applications to be submitted 15 days in advance
**30 Day minimum stay
**Rent does not include taxes and fees for House Hunters Property Management or the Homeowners Association

(RLNE2748721)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3520 Kenneth Road have any available units?
3520 Kenneth Road has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3520 Kenneth Road have?
Some of 3520 Kenneth Road's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3520 Kenneth Road currently offering any rent specials?
3520 Kenneth Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3520 Kenneth Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 3520 Kenneth Road is pet friendly.
Does 3520 Kenneth Road offer parking?
No, 3520 Kenneth Road does not offer parking.
Does 3520 Kenneth Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3520 Kenneth Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3520 Kenneth Road have a pool?
Yes, 3520 Kenneth Road has a pool.
Does 3520 Kenneth Road have accessible units?
No, 3520 Kenneth Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3520 Kenneth Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 3520 Kenneth Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3520 Kenneth Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 3520 Kenneth Road does not have units with air conditioning.
