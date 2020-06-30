3520 Kenneth Road

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated gym pool pool table clubhouse

Unit Amenities furnished recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym pool pool table bbq/grill

Vacation/Short Term Rental - ***AVAILABLE - Through December 2020 and starting March 2021

RENTED: January and February 2021



Jan-Mar $2,200* / month

Apr-Dec $1,500* / month

*Taxes and Fees not included



Two bedroom, two bath stick built home in Vizcaya Lakes 55+ community (At least one person). The home sits across from the community center (short walk) where you can enjoy the heated pool, jacuzzi, billiards, library, BBQ, hiking trail and group activities. The club house can also be rented for those special occasions. There is also a catch and release lake for the fisherman, a community canoe and group aerobics for the fitness minded. The kitchen was just totally remodeled and opens into two lanais. The master bedroom has a queen size bed, it's own bathroom and new laminate flooring. The guest bedroom is furnished with a full sized bed and there is a full size loveseat sleeper on the front lanai.



**MUST fill out an Application, Lease Agreement and Disclosure Consent plus pay any fees required for the Homeowners Association.

**The Association requires applications to be submitted 15 days in advance

**30 Day minimum stay

**Rent does not include taxes and fees for House Hunters Property Management or the Homeowners Association



