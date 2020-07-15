All apartments in Charlotte County
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:45 AM

29171 Orva Drive

29171 Orva Drive · (813) 999-0321
Location

29171 Orva Drive, Charlotte County, FL 33982

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 29171 Orva Drive · Avail. now

$1,325

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1507 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Schedule your self guided showing today! Waterfront Access to Peace River! 2bd/2ba Single Family Home - 2bd/2ba one story single family home in a casual setting with easy access to Peace River.

Large living room with newer windows, two large bedrooms, two large baths, 1 Car garage, Washer/Dryer,Refrigerator, Oven/Stove, Dishwasher, Microwave
Spacious kitchen with lots of counter space and cabinets.

Nice sized yard with large storage shed. Waterfront property with enclosed patio.

To schedule a self guided tour click on the following link (or copy and paste):

https://showmojo.com/l/f4894c3070

Everyone 18yrs and older must apply. We check credit, criminal, eviction reports. Evictions of any kind will not be approved. We require 2.5x,s rental amount

$250 non refundable pet fee/pet - separate pet application required.

(RLNE5762138)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 29171 Orva Drive have any available units?
29171 Orva Drive has a unit available for $1,325 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 29171 Orva Drive have?
Some of 29171 Orva Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 29171 Orva Drive currently offering any rent specials?
29171 Orva Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29171 Orva Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 29171 Orva Drive is pet friendly.
Does 29171 Orva Drive offer parking?
Yes, 29171 Orva Drive offers parking.
Does 29171 Orva Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 29171 Orva Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 29171 Orva Drive have a pool?
No, 29171 Orva Drive does not have a pool.
Does 29171 Orva Drive have accessible units?
No, 29171 Orva Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 29171 Orva Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 29171 Orva Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 29171 Orva Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 29171 Orva Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 29171 Orva Drive?
