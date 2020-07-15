29171 Orva Drive

Amenities
Schedule your self guided showing today! Waterfront Access to Peace River! 2bd/2ba Single Family Home - 2bd/2ba one story single family home in a casual setting with easy access to Peace River.
Large living room with newer windows, two large bedrooms, two large baths, 1 Car garage, Washer/Dryer,Refrigerator, Oven/Stove, Dishwasher, Microwave
Spacious kitchen with lots of counter space and cabinets.
Nice sized yard with large storage shed. Waterfront property with enclosed patio.
To schedule a self guided tour click on the following link (or copy and paste):
https://showmojo.com/l/f4894c3070
Everyone 18yrs and older must apply. We check credit, criminal, eviction reports. Evictions of any kind will not be approved. We require 2.5x,s rental amount
$250 non refundable pet fee/pet - separate pet application required.
(RLNE5762138)