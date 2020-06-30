26304 Explorer RD

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly new construction stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly new construction

Take advantage of a FREE application & receive an Echo Show 8 when you lease by 7/15!!!



This brand new construction home features an open concept living space, a laundry/mud room, vinyl plank flooring throughout, a covered porch, and more! The kitchen comes complete with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, and a breakfast bar. Pet-friendly with breed approval and non-refundable deposit. Schedule your tour & apply online today before it's gone!



When viewing a property, please take the necessary precautions to protect your health. We highly suggest you wear gloves during any showing.



*Bonus Amenity* An additional $20.00 monthly will be due to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. This Amenity is in addition to the advertised rental amount and is required.



Suncoast Property Management does require tenants to carry renter's insurance with Suncoast Property Management listed as additionally insured. Proof of renter's insurance must be provided prior to the tenant's scheduled move-in.