26304 Explorer RD
26304 Explorer RD

26304 Explorer Rd · No Longer Available
Location

26304 Explorer Rd, Charlotte County, FL 33983
Deep Creek

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
new construction
Take advantage of a FREE application & receive an Echo Show 8 when you lease by 7/15!!!

This brand new construction home features an open concept living space, a laundry/mud room, vinyl plank flooring throughout, a covered porch, and more! The kitchen comes complete with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, and a breakfast bar. Pet-friendly with breed approval and non-refundable deposit. Schedule your tour & apply online today before it's gone!

When viewing a property, please take the necessary precautions to protect your health. We highly suggest you wear gloves during any showing.

*Bonus Amenity* An additional $20.00 monthly will be due to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. This Amenity is in addition to the advertised rental amount and is required.

Suncoast Property Management does require tenants to carry renter's insurance with Suncoast Property Management listed as additionally insured. Proof of renter's insurance must be provided prior to the tenant's scheduled move-in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26304 Explorer RD have any available units?
26304 Explorer RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte County, FL.
What amenities does 26304 Explorer RD have?
Some of 26304 Explorer RD's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26304 Explorer RD currently offering any rent specials?
26304 Explorer RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26304 Explorer RD pet-friendly?
Yes, 26304 Explorer RD is pet friendly.
Does 26304 Explorer RD offer parking?
No, 26304 Explorer RD does not offer parking.
Does 26304 Explorer RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26304 Explorer RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26304 Explorer RD have a pool?
No, 26304 Explorer RD does not have a pool.
Does 26304 Explorer RD have accessible units?
No, 26304 Explorer RD does not have accessible units.
Does 26304 Explorer RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 26304 Explorer RD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 26304 Explorer RD have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 26304 Explorer RD has units with air conditioning.
