All apartments in Charlotte County
Find more places like 25249 PARAGUAY STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte County, FL
/
25249 PARAGUAY STREET
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:33 PM

25249 PARAGUAY STREET

25249 Paraguay Street · (941) 875-9060
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

25249 Paraguay Street, Charlotte County, FL 33983
Deep Creek

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2131 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This is a very spacious 4 bedroom 3 bathrooms, 2 car garage single family vacation home away from home. Comes fully furnished and everything you need. Just bring your clothing and toiletries.

When you enter this home there is a piano for entertainment – for one that does play piano. Then come into the living room that comes with a Sectional Sofa that is super comfortable and chairs, flat screen television. There is a rectangular dining table and chairs that opens to the kitchen and breakfast nook. Kitchen is fully stocked with all dinnerware, silverware, glassware. Glass top cooking range, over the hood microwave oven, refrigerator and dishwasher. There is large laundry room with washer/dryer that opens to the 2 car garage. The Master Bedroom suite in on one side of the house and there are 3 guest bedrooms on the opposite side of the house. There is a flat screen television in the Master Bedroom then walk in to the Master Bath which has a double sink/vanity, separate tub and a walk in shower with a walk in closet: There are 3 bedrooms and two (2) guest bathrooms: Guest Bedroom 1 has a full bed and Guest Bedroom 2 comes with Bunk Beds that is shared by a Jack & Jill Bathroom that has tub/shower combo: Then Guest Bedroom 3 has a full bed and guest bathroom with tub/shower combo. There is an extra room that is a den which the owners have furnished it with 2 full beds for extra sleeping arrangements.
Screened in Lanai that overlooks the backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25249 PARAGUAY STREET have any available units?
25249 PARAGUAY STREET has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 25249 PARAGUAY STREET have?
Some of 25249 PARAGUAY STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25249 PARAGUAY STREET currently offering any rent specials?
25249 PARAGUAY STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25249 PARAGUAY STREET pet-friendly?
No, 25249 PARAGUAY STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte County.
Does 25249 PARAGUAY STREET offer parking?
Yes, 25249 PARAGUAY STREET offers parking.
Does 25249 PARAGUAY STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 25249 PARAGUAY STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 25249 PARAGUAY STREET have a pool?
No, 25249 PARAGUAY STREET does not have a pool.
Does 25249 PARAGUAY STREET have accessible units?
No, 25249 PARAGUAY STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 25249 PARAGUAY STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25249 PARAGUAY STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 25249 PARAGUAY STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 25249 PARAGUAY STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 25249 PARAGUAY STREET?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Springs At Port Charlotte
24151 Beatrix Boulevard
Port Charlotte, FL 33954
Lakes of Tuscana
24001 Madaca Ln
Port Charlotte, FL 33954

Similar Pages

Palm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLFort Myers, FLBradenton, FLSarasota, FLNaples, FLCape Coral, FLBonita Springs, FLPort Charlotte, FLEstero, FLVenice, FLNorth Fort Myers, FLIona, FL
Cypress Lake, FLVillas, FLSouth Bradenton, FLRuskin, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLThe Meadows, FLNorth Port, FLRotonda, FLCharlotte Harbor, FLPunta Gorda, FLEnglewood, FLSouth Venice, FL
Venice Gardens, FLLehigh Acres, FLTice, FLLaurel, FLLochmoor Waterway Estates, FLSt. James City, FLOsprey, FLGateway, FLWhiskey Creek, FLMcGregor, FLVamo, FLBee Ridge, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida SouthWestern State CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
Hodges UniversityFlorida Gulf Coast University
University of South Florida-St Petersburg
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity