25249 PARAGUAY STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage walk in closets ice maker microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

This is a very spacious 4 bedroom 3 bathrooms, 2 car garage single family vacation home away from home. Comes fully furnished and everything you need. Just bring your clothing and toiletries.



When you enter this home there is a piano for entertainment – for one that does play piano. Then come into the living room that comes with a Sectional Sofa that is super comfortable and chairs, flat screen television. There is a rectangular dining table and chairs that opens to the kitchen and breakfast nook. Kitchen is fully stocked with all dinnerware, silverware, glassware. Glass top cooking range, over the hood microwave oven, refrigerator and dishwasher. There is large laundry room with washer/dryer that opens to the 2 car garage. The Master Bedroom suite in on one side of the house and there are 3 guest bedrooms on the opposite side of the house. There is a flat screen television in the Master Bedroom then walk in to the Master Bath which has a double sink/vanity, separate tub and a walk in shower with a walk in closet: There are 3 bedrooms and two (2) guest bathrooms: Guest Bedroom 1 has a full bed and Guest Bedroom 2 comes with Bunk Beds that is shared by a Jack & Jill Bathroom that has tub/shower combo: Then Guest Bedroom 3 has a full bed and guest bathroom with tub/shower combo. There is an extra room that is a den which the owners have furnished it with 2 full beds for extra sleeping arrangements.

Screened in Lanai that overlooks the backyard.