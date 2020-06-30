24340 BLACKBEARD BOULEVARD

Amenities

"Waterfront Pool home with 3 bedrooms 2 baths in Pirate Harbor" Grab the fishing poles and lets go fishing! Includes a dock with a 10,000 lb boat lift and quick easy access to Charlotte Harbor and the gulf beaches. Heated Lap pool and built in Jacuzzi tub. Short drive to Historic Downtown Punta Gorda. Living and master bedroom come with sliding glass doors to show the peaceful waterway behind the house. The kitchen has newly installed cabinets, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Inside laundry room with washer and dryer. The second bathroom includes a safety tub and shower. Home comes with a home warranty, tenants pays the small deductible. Pool care, pest control and lawn maintenance included. Gorgeous home, call today before this one is gone Fishing!