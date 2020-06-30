All apartments in Charlotte County
Last updated May 23 2020 at 2:06 AM

24340 BLACKBEARD BOULEVARD

24340 Blackbeard Boulevard · (941) 743-4200
Location

24340 Blackbeard Boulevard, Charlotte County, FL 33955

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,250

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1674 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
"Waterfront Pool home with 3 bedrooms 2 baths in Pirate Harbor" Grab the fishing poles and lets go fishing! Includes a dock with a 10,000 lb boat lift and quick easy access to Charlotte Harbor and the gulf beaches. Heated Lap pool and built in Jacuzzi tub. Short drive to Historic Downtown Punta Gorda. Living and master bedroom come with sliding glass doors to show the peaceful waterway behind the house. The kitchen has newly installed cabinets, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Inside laundry room with washer and dryer. The second bathroom includes a safety tub and shower. Home comes with a home warranty, tenants pays the small deductible. Pool care, pest control and lawn maintenance included. Gorgeous home, call today before this one is gone Fishing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24340 BLACKBEARD BOULEVARD have any available units?
24340 BLACKBEARD BOULEVARD has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 24340 BLACKBEARD BOULEVARD have?
Some of 24340 BLACKBEARD BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24340 BLACKBEARD BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
24340 BLACKBEARD BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24340 BLACKBEARD BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 24340 BLACKBEARD BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte County.
Does 24340 BLACKBEARD BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 24340 BLACKBEARD BOULEVARD offers parking.
Does 24340 BLACKBEARD BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 24340 BLACKBEARD BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 24340 BLACKBEARD BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 24340 BLACKBEARD BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 24340 BLACKBEARD BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 24340 BLACKBEARD BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 24340 BLACKBEARD BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24340 BLACKBEARD BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
Does 24340 BLACKBEARD BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
No, 24340 BLACKBEARD BOULEVARD does not have units with air conditioning.
