17884 Wayside Bend

Ready NOW at Babcock Ranch!! This waterfront luxury Villa is equipped with Smart Home Technology, 2 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, Den, laundry room, two car attached garage and screened in lanai overlooking the lake and Town Center.

The kitchen is equipped with 42" white cabinets, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, pantry and breakfast counter. The master bedroom has plenty of room with a walk in closet and private bath with soaking tub, shower and double sinks. Entry foyer on the side of the unit for privacy.

Babcock Ranch is eco friendly with over 250 miles of walking trails. Founders Square features Slater's provision store, Table & Tap Restaurant, Community Schools, Lee Health Wellness Facility with state of the art health club available, Boat rides for residents and special events throughout the year. Tennis, pickle ball, community pool, community center, dog park and community gardens. New Publix shopping center is currently under construction.

Babcock Ranch is closer than you think and only 20 mintues to downtown Fort Myers, 15 minutes to 1-75 and Publix is 8 minutes away. Try Babcock Ranch living where everything you need is within walking distance