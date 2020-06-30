All apartments in Charlotte County
Charlotte County, FL
17884 Wayside Bend
Last updated June 15 2020 at 2:12 AM

17884 Wayside Bend

17884 Wayside Bend · (239) 677-1818
Location

17884 Wayside Bend, Charlotte County, FL 33982

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,795

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
community garden
dog park
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Ready NOW at Babcock Ranch!! This waterfront luxury Villa is equipped with Smart Home Technology, 2 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, Den, laundry room, two car attached garage and screened in lanai overlooking the lake and Town Center.
The kitchen is equipped with 42" white cabinets, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, pantry and breakfast counter. The master bedroom has plenty of room with a walk in closet and private bath with soaking tub, shower and double sinks. Entry foyer on the side of the unit for privacy.
Babcock Ranch is eco friendly with over 250 miles of walking trails. Founders Square features Slater's provision store, Table & Tap Restaurant, Community Schools, Lee Health Wellness Facility with state of the art health club available, Boat rides for residents and special events throughout the year. Tennis, pickle ball, community pool, community center, dog park and community gardens. New Publix shopping center is currently under construction.
Babcock Ranch is closer than you think and only 20 mintues to downtown Fort Myers, 15 minutes to 1-75 and Publix is 8 minutes away. Try Babcock Ranch living where everything you need is within walking distance

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17884 Wayside Bend have any available units?
17884 Wayside Bend has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 17884 Wayside Bend have?
Some of 17884 Wayside Bend's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17884 Wayside Bend currently offering any rent specials?
17884 Wayside Bend is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17884 Wayside Bend pet-friendly?
Yes, 17884 Wayside Bend is pet friendly.
Does 17884 Wayside Bend offer parking?
Yes, 17884 Wayside Bend offers parking.
Does 17884 Wayside Bend have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17884 Wayside Bend does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17884 Wayside Bend have a pool?
Yes, 17884 Wayside Bend has a pool.
Does 17884 Wayside Bend have accessible units?
No, 17884 Wayside Bend does not have accessible units.
Does 17884 Wayside Bend have units with dishwashers?
No, 17884 Wayside Bend does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17884 Wayside Bend have units with air conditioning?
No, 17884 Wayside Bend does not have units with air conditioning.
