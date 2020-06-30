16572 San Edmundo Road - 113

Amenities

AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY FOR AN ANNUAL LEASE, OR, 3 TO 6 MONTH LEASES! Fully furnished beautifully appointed GROUND LEVEL CORNER unit in a small complex in gorgeous Burnt Store Lakes! Water/Sewer/$150 cap on electric included on short term leases only. Open, light, high ceilings, tiled floors in main living area. Carpet in bedrooms and a split floor plan. Lanai overlooks pool (heated in the winter), back faces east to enjoy morning sunshine with your coffee! Granite counters, loads of cabinets in kitchen, pantry, all open to large great room/dining room combo. King size bed in master bedroom, master bath w/dual vanities, shower and lots of storage too! Spacious guest bedroom w/guest bath with tub/shower combo. Inside laundry room, 1 car garage attached for ease! SMALL DOG ONLY! Leases less than 6 months and 1 day will have to pay an additional 12% sales tax.

Neighborhood is deed restricted and picturesque with wonderful lakes featuring a neighborhood park with fishing, picnicking and playground! Kayak ramp which goes down a creek leading to Charlotte Harbor. Nature lovers delight! 9 Miles to town, Walmart, grocery, shops and about 20 mins to downtown historic Punta Gorda or Cape Coral, midway point to both!