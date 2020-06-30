All apartments in Charlotte County
16572 San Edmundo Road - 113
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:45 AM

16572 San Edmundo Road - 113

16572 San Edmundo Road · (941) 893-4443
Location

16572 San Edmundo Road, Charlotte County, FL 33955

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,850

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1316 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY FOR AN ANNUAL LEASE, OR, 3 TO 6 MONTH LEASES! Fully furnished beautifully appointed GROUND LEVEL CORNER unit in a small complex in gorgeous Burnt Store Lakes! Water/Sewer/$150 cap on electric included on short term leases only. Open, light, high ceilings, tiled floors in main living area. Carpet in bedrooms and a split floor plan. Lanai overlooks pool (heated in the winter), back faces east to enjoy morning sunshine with your coffee! Granite counters, loads of cabinets in kitchen, pantry, all open to large great room/dining room combo. King size bed in master bedroom, master bath w/dual vanities, shower and lots of storage too! Spacious guest bedroom w/guest bath with tub/shower combo. Inside laundry room, 1 car garage attached for ease! SMALL DOG ONLY! Leases less than 6 months and 1 day will have to pay an additional 12% sales tax.
Neighborhood is deed restricted and picturesque with wonderful lakes featuring a neighborhood park with fishing, picnicking and playground! Kayak ramp which goes down a creek leading to Charlotte Harbor. Nature lovers delight! 9 Miles to town, Walmart, grocery, shops and about 20 mins to downtown historic Punta Gorda or Cape Coral, midway point to both!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16572 San Edmundo Road - 113 have any available units?
16572 San Edmundo Road - 113 has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 16572 San Edmundo Road - 113 have?
Some of 16572 San Edmundo Road - 113's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16572 San Edmundo Road - 113 currently offering any rent specials?
16572 San Edmundo Road - 113 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16572 San Edmundo Road - 113 pet-friendly?
Yes, 16572 San Edmundo Road - 113 is pet friendly.
Does 16572 San Edmundo Road - 113 offer parking?
Yes, 16572 San Edmundo Road - 113 offers parking.
Does 16572 San Edmundo Road - 113 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16572 San Edmundo Road - 113 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16572 San Edmundo Road - 113 have a pool?
Yes, 16572 San Edmundo Road - 113 has a pool.
Does 16572 San Edmundo Road - 113 have accessible units?
No, 16572 San Edmundo Road - 113 does not have accessible units.
Does 16572 San Edmundo Road - 113 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16572 San Edmundo Road - 113 has units with dishwashers.
Does 16572 San Edmundo Road - 113 have units with air conditioning?
No, 16572 San Edmundo Road - 113 does not have units with air conditioning.
