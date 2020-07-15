15784 LAKELAND CIRCLE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated some paid utils

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage internet access

AVAILABLE SEASON 2021 (3 month minimum required). AVAILABLE APRIL 3-30, 2020, and APRIL 2021! Available off-season 2020 & 2021. Posted rate is winter/peak season rate. Off season/summer rate is $1,400/mo. Gulf access 2 bedroom, 2 bath, 1 car garage home. Enjoy the canal view from the rear Florida room with sliders to the patio and yard. The updated kitchen includes a slide through window to FL room and breakfast bar. Each bedroom has their own full bath and there is an interior laundry room. South Gulf Cove is a waterfront community with Gulf waters just a short cruise away. Wi-Fi internet included.