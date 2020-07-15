All apartments in Charlotte County
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:33 PM

15784 LAKELAND CIRCLE

15784 Lakeland Circle · (941) 815-3237
Location

15784 Lakeland Circle, Charlotte County, FL 33981

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,400

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1072 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
AVAILABLE SEASON 2021 (3 month minimum required). AVAILABLE APRIL 3-30, 2020, and APRIL 2021! Available off-season 2020 & 2021. Posted rate is winter/peak season rate. Off season/summer rate is $1,400/mo. Gulf access 2 bedroom, 2 bath, 1 car garage home. Enjoy the canal view from the rear Florida room with sliders to the patio and yard. The updated kitchen includes a slide through window to FL room and breakfast bar. Each bedroom has their own full bath and there is an interior laundry room. South Gulf Cove is a waterfront community with Gulf waters just a short cruise away. Wi-Fi internet included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15784 LAKELAND CIRCLE have any available units?
15784 LAKELAND CIRCLE has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 15784 LAKELAND CIRCLE have?
Some of 15784 LAKELAND CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15784 LAKELAND CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
15784 LAKELAND CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15784 LAKELAND CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 15784 LAKELAND CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte County.
Does 15784 LAKELAND CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 15784 LAKELAND CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 15784 LAKELAND CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15784 LAKELAND CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15784 LAKELAND CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 15784 LAKELAND CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 15784 LAKELAND CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 15784 LAKELAND CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 15784 LAKELAND CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15784 LAKELAND CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 15784 LAKELAND CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 15784 LAKELAND CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
