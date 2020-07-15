All apartments in Charlotte County
Charlotte County, FL
14016 Black Beauty DR
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:13 PM

14016 Black Beauty DR

14016 Black Beauty Dr · (239) 270-1249
Location

14016 Black Beauty Dr, Charlotte County, FL 33955

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1721 · Avail. now

$4,995

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2110 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
*GOLF MEMBERSHIP!* This is the one! BRAND NEW! Absolutely stunning 2nd floor luxury coach home at Heritage Landing! This is your opportunity to be one of the first transfer members at the highly anticipated Heritage Landing Golf Club!!! Rental of this unit comes will transfer privileges to Punta Gorda's newest and BEST golf course - only $25 per round!!! NO CHELSEA SYSTEM!!! This stunning championship golf course offers Paspalum Grass from tips to tees! Nestled among nearly 1,000 acres of preserve, this picturesque setting is a golfers dream! This spacious top floor 3 bedrom, 2 bath luxury coach home offers a highly popular open concept floorplan featuring white shaker cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, tile on diagonal, crown molding, and much more! You'll absolutely LOVE the picturesque view of the 1st green from your spacious screened in lanai. Pets considered with prior approval. Great location about 4 miles from Publix/Home Depot shopping center, about 3 miles to Burnt Store Marina, about 8 miles to Punta Gorda Airport, about 9 miles to Downtown Punta Gorda HURRY! This one won't last! Call for more information today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14016 Black Beauty DR have any available units?
14016 Black Beauty DR has a unit available for $4,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 14016 Black Beauty DR have?
Some of 14016 Black Beauty DR's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14016 Black Beauty DR currently offering any rent specials?
14016 Black Beauty DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14016 Black Beauty DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 14016 Black Beauty DR is pet friendly.
Does 14016 Black Beauty DR offer parking?
No, 14016 Black Beauty DR does not offer parking.
Does 14016 Black Beauty DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14016 Black Beauty DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14016 Black Beauty DR have a pool?
No, 14016 Black Beauty DR does not have a pool.
Does 14016 Black Beauty DR have accessible units?
No, 14016 Black Beauty DR does not have accessible units.
Does 14016 Black Beauty DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14016 Black Beauty DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 14016 Black Beauty DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 14016 Black Beauty DR does not have units with air conditioning.
