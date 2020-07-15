14016 Black Beauty DR

Amenities

*GOLF MEMBERSHIP!* This is the one! BRAND NEW! Absolutely stunning 2nd floor luxury coach home at Heritage Landing! This is your opportunity to be one of the first transfer members at the highly anticipated Heritage Landing Golf Club!!! Rental of this unit comes will transfer privileges to Punta Gorda's newest and BEST golf course - only $25 per round!!! NO CHELSEA SYSTEM!!! This stunning championship golf course offers Paspalum Grass from tips to tees! Nestled among nearly 1,000 acres of preserve, this picturesque setting is a golfers dream! This spacious top floor 3 bedrom, 2 bath luxury coach home offers a highly popular open concept floorplan featuring white shaker cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, tile on diagonal, crown molding, and much more! You'll absolutely LOVE the picturesque view of the 1st green from your spacious screened in lanai. Pets considered with prior approval. Great location about 4 miles from Publix/Home Depot shopping center, about 3 miles to Burnt Store Marina, about 8 miles to Punta Gorda Airport, about 9 miles to Downtown Punta Gorda HURRY! This one won't last! Call for more information today!