Charlotte County, FL
13343 YAGER LANE
Last updated May 15 2020 at 11:29 PM

13343 YAGER LANE

13343 Yager Lane · (941) 830-2111
Location

13343 Yager Lane, Charlotte County, FL 33981

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1674 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Relax and put your feet up, you are home! .... Fully Furnished Vacation Home Available from Off Season - July 2020 through 11/30/2020 - this immaculate home is located in the waterfront community of South Gulf Cove. This 3-bedroom, 2-bath home offers over 1,600 sq ft of bright, neutral decor, open floor plan, two televisions (one in the family room and one in the master bedroom), and internet service. The Master suite includes Queen Size Bed, Walk In Closets, dual sinks in the bathroom with lots of cabinet space and walk-in shower. The kitchen has plenty of space to entertain family and friends. Within 15 miles of Boca Grande and Englewood beaches; this home is a find. Available from July 2020-November 30, 2020. Rent includes utilities, lawn care, basic satellite television service and internet service. Leases 6-months or less must add 12% taxes (County and State requirement).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13343 YAGER LANE have any available units?
13343 YAGER LANE has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 13343 YAGER LANE have?
Some of 13343 YAGER LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13343 YAGER LANE currently offering any rent specials?
13343 YAGER LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13343 YAGER LANE pet-friendly?
No, 13343 YAGER LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte County.
Does 13343 YAGER LANE offer parking?
Yes, 13343 YAGER LANE offers parking.
Does 13343 YAGER LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13343 YAGER LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13343 YAGER LANE have a pool?
No, 13343 YAGER LANE does not have a pool.
Does 13343 YAGER LANE have accessible units?
No, 13343 YAGER LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 13343 YAGER LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13343 YAGER LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 13343 YAGER LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 13343 YAGER LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
