13343 YAGER LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage internet access

Relax and put your feet up, you are home! .... Fully Furnished Vacation Home Available from Off Season - July 2020 through 11/30/2020 - this immaculate home is located in the waterfront community of South Gulf Cove. This 3-bedroom, 2-bath home offers over 1,600 sq ft of bright, neutral decor, open floor plan, two televisions (one in the family room and one in the master bedroom), and internet service. The Master suite includes Queen Size Bed, Walk In Closets, dual sinks in the bathroom with lots of cabinet space and walk-in shower. The kitchen has plenty of space to entertain family and friends. Within 15 miles of Boca Grande and Englewood beaches; this home is a find. Available from July 2020-November 30, 2020. Rent includes utilities, lawn care, basic satellite television service and internet service. Leases 6-months or less must add 12% taxes (County and State requirement).