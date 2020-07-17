All apartments in Charlotte County
Last updated June 29 2020 at 6:42 PM

1185 Rio De Janeiro Avenue

1185 Rio De Janeiro Avenue · (888) 659-9596 ext. 2017654
Location

1185 Rio De Janeiro Avenue, Charlotte County, FL 33983
Deep Creek

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,990

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1788 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
basketball court
on-site laundry
tennis court
Bright and Airy Rent-to-Own Home in Deep Creek!
10% of your rent goes towards the purchase of this BRIGHT AND AIRY nearly 1800 square feet ADAMS BUILT home features a true 4 BEDROOM floor plan! NEW AC IN 2019!!! Situated on a greenbelt, which adds extra privacy, in the beautiful area of deed restricted Deep Creek. This home showcases plantation shutters and large tile in the main living areas, vaulted ceilings, planter shelves in the living room, inside laundry room, hurricane shutters, an open floor plan and split bedrooms. The kitchen boasts a breakfast bar, closet pantry and abundant cabinet space! The master bedroom has French Doors leading outdoors. Located within biking distance to the Deep Creek Park, perfect for the family that likes to play tennis or basketball or for the kids that like to play outdoors. Golfing enthusiasts will be thrilled with multiple prestigious golf courses in the neighborhood. Low yearly HOA of $125.00. City water and city sewer. NOT IN A FLOOD ZONE. Deep Creek has one of the highest elevations in Charlotte County. Nature lovers will be enthralled with the wildlife around them in Deep Creek, such as the scrubjays, Sandhill cranes, gopher tortoises etc. Schedule your showing today, you will be happy you did!
We have dozens of pet-friendly, Rent2Own homes to choose from throughout Sarasota and Manatee counties. This is just one of them. All of our homes can be purchased or Rent-to-Own. We do not accept Section 8 vouchers.
Listing courtesy of RE/MAX PALM PCS
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1185 Rio De Janeiro Avenue have any available units?
1185 Rio De Janeiro Avenue has a unit available for $1,990 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1185 Rio De Janeiro Avenue have?
Some of 1185 Rio De Janeiro Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1185 Rio De Janeiro Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1185 Rio De Janeiro Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1185 Rio De Janeiro Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1185 Rio De Janeiro Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1185 Rio De Janeiro Avenue offer parking?
No, 1185 Rio De Janeiro Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1185 Rio De Janeiro Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1185 Rio De Janeiro Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1185 Rio De Janeiro Avenue have a pool?
No, 1185 Rio De Janeiro Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1185 Rio De Janeiro Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1185 Rio De Janeiro Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1185 Rio De Janeiro Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1185 Rio De Janeiro Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1185 Rio De Janeiro Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1185 Rio De Janeiro Avenue has units with air conditioning.
