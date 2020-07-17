1185 Rio De Janeiro Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 basketball court on-site laundry tennis court

Bright and Airy Rent-to-Own Home in Deep Creek!

10% of your rent goes towards the purchase of this BRIGHT AND AIRY nearly 1800 square feet ADAMS BUILT home features a true 4 BEDROOM floor plan! NEW AC IN 2019!!! Situated on a greenbelt, which adds extra privacy, in the beautiful area of deed restricted Deep Creek. This home showcases plantation shutters and large tile in the main living areas, vaulted ceilings, planter shelves in the living room, inside laundry room, hurricane shutters, an open floor plan and split bedrooms. The kitchen boasts a breakfast bar, closet pantry and abundant cabinet space! The master bedroom has French Doors leading outdoors. Located within biking distance to the Deep Creek Park, perfect for the family that likes to play tennis or basketball or for the kids that like to play outdoors. Golfing enthusiasts will be thrilled with multiple prestigious golf courses in the neighborhood. Low yearly HOA of $125.00. City water and city sewer. NOT IN A FLOOD ZONE. Deep Creek has one of the highest elevations in Charlotte County. Nature lovers will be enthralled with the wildlife around them in Deep Creek, such as the scrubjays, Sandhill cranes, gopher tortoises etc. Schedule your showing today, you will be happy you did!

We have dozens of pet-friendly, Rent2Own homes to choose from throughout Sarasota and Manatee counties. This is just one of them. All of our homes can be purchased or Rent-to-Own. We do not accept Section 8 vouchers.

Listing courtesy of RE/MAX PALM PCS

