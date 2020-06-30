All apartments in Charlotte County
107 REBEL COURT
Last updated July 11 2020 at 6:14 AM

107 REBEL COURT

107 Rebel Court · (239) 649-1990
Location

107 Rebel Court, Charlotte County, FL 33947

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,900

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1313 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
internet access
Seasonal rental. 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, heated POOL home. Also can be rent daily! Get away from the cold, harsh winters, and enjoy a little piece of paradise in Rotonda Heights. Golfing Community, with 99 holes to play! Within 10 mi to Englewood Beach, or a short distance from Boca Grande. Freshly updated home Screened entry, the pool area is screened and very lovely, set in a very quiet neighborhood. Call today to book your Florida getaway.
Seasonal months of Nov-Apr, at $3,950/mo. Tourist Tax of 12%, and Cleaning Fee of $180 additional. $500.00 booking fee (Refundable). Use of Heat Pump for the pool, an add. $100 mo. Includes maintenance-free pool and lawn care service, utilities of Electric up to $250/mo, and Water/Sewer up to $150/mo, Basic Satellite TV and Internet Service.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 107 REBEL COURT have any available units?
107 REBEL COURT has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 107 REBEL COURT have?
Some of 107 REBEL COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 107 REBEL COURT currently offering any rent specials?
107 REBEL COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 107 REBEL COURT pet-friendly?
No, 107 REBEL COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte County.
Does 107 REBEL COURT offer parking?
Yes, 107 REBEL COURT offers parking.
Does 107 REBEL COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 107 REBEL COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 107 REBEL COURT have a pool?
Yes, 107 REBEL COURT has a pool.
Does 107 REBEL COURT have accessible units?
No, 107 REBEL COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 107 REBEL COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 107 REBEL COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 107 REBEL COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 107 REBEL COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
