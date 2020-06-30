107 REBEL COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage recently renovated pool microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage internet access

Seasonal rental. 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, heated POOL home. Also can be rent daily! Get away from the cold, harsh winters, and enjoy a little piece of paradise in Rotonda Heights. Golfing Community, with 99 holes to play! Within 10 mi to Englewood Beach, or a short distance from Boca Grande. Freshly updated home Screened entry, the pool area is screened and very lovely, set in a very quiet neighborhood. Call today to book your Florida getaway.

Seasonal months of Nov-Apr, at $3,950/mo. Tourist Tax of 12%, and Cleaning Fee of $180 additional. $500.00 booking fee (Refundable). Use of Heat Pump for the pool, an add. $100 mo. Includes maintenance-free pool and lawn care service, utilities of Electric up to $250/mo, and Water/Sewer up to $150/mo, Basic Satellite TV and Internet Service.