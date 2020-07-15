10409 Sunday Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities bbq/grill

VACATION / SHORT TERM RENTAL - **VACATION / SHORT TERM RENTAL**



***AVAILABLE***



Jan-Mar $2,900* / month

Apr-Dec $1,900* / month

*Taxes and fees not included



Beautiful three bedroom, two bath home with a den located in South Gulf Cove. The kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances set into the granite top cabinets.

Master bedroom en-suite, sports a king-size bed, walk-in closets and garden tub with separate walk-in shower with double sinks.

There is a double bed in the second bedroom and twin beds in the third.

Sit out on the screened-in lanai and have coffee. Cook steaks out on the grill or the fish you caught in the Gulf.

Golf courses, boat ramps and beaches with-in minutes!!



AVAILABLE: December 1, 2019 through March 31, 2020



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2957321)