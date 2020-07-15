All apartments in Charlotte County
Find more places like 10409 Sunday Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte County, FL
/
10409 Sunday Dr
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:52 PM

10409 Sunday Dr

10409 Sunday Drive · (419) 236-0734
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

10409 Sunday Drive, Charlotte County, FL 33981

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 10409 Sunday Dr · Avail. now

$1,600

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1733 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
stainless steel
walk in closets
bbq/grill
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
VACATION / SHORT TERM RENTAL - **VACATION / SHORT TERM RENTAL**

***AVAILABLE***

Jan-Mar $2,900* / month
Apr-Dec $1,900* / month
*Taxes and fees not included

Beautiful three bedroom, two bath home with a den located in South Gulf Cove. The kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances set into the granite top cabinets.
Master bedroom en-suite, sports a king-size bed, walk-in closets and garden tub with separate walk-in shower with double sinks.
There is a double bed in the second bedroom and twin beds in the third.
Sit out on the screened-in lanai and have coffee. Cook steaks out on the grill or the fish you caught in the Gulf.
Golf courses, boat ramps and beaches with-in minutes!!

AVAILABLE: December 1, 2019 through March 31, 2020

Jan-Mar $2,900* / month
Apr-Dec $1,900* / month
*Taxes and fees not included

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2957321)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10409 Sunday Dr have any available units?
10409 Sunday Dr has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10409 Sunday Dr have?
Some of 10409 Sunday Dr's amenities include granite counters, stainless steel, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10409 Sunday Dr currently offering any rent specials?
10409 Sunday Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10409 Sunday Dr pet-friendly?
No, 10409 Sunday Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte County.
Does 10409 Sunday Dr offer parking?
No, 10409 Sunday Dr does not offer parking.
Does 10409 Sunday Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10409 Sunday Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10409 Sunday Dr have a pool?
No, 10409 Sunday Dr does not have a pool.
Does 10409 Sunday Dr have accessible units?
No, 10409 Sunday Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 10409 Sunday Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 10409 Sunday Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10409 Sunday Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 10409 Sunday Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 10409 Sunday Dr?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Lakes of Tuscana
24001 Madaca Ln
Port Charlotte, FL 33954
Springs At Port Charlotte
24151 Beatrix Boulevard
Port Charlotte, FL 33954

Similar Pages

Palm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLFort Myers, FLBradenton, FLSarasota, FLNaples, FLCape Coral, FLBonita Springs, FLPort Charlotte, FLEstero, FLVenice, FLNorth Fort Myers, FLIona, FL
Cypress Lake, FLVillas, FLSouth Bradenton, FLRuskin, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLThe Meadows, FLNorth Port, FLRotonda, FLCharlotte Harbor, FLPunta Gorda, FLEnglewood, FLSouth Venice, FL
Venice Gardens, FLLehigh Acres, FLTice, FLLaurel, FLLochmoor Waterway Estates, FLSt. James City, FLOsprey, FLGateway, FLWhiskey Creek, FLMcGregor, FLVamo, FLBee Ridge, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida SouthWestern State CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
Hodges UniversityFlorida Gulf Coast University
University of South Florida-St Petersburg
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity