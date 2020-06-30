10130 OWL HEAD CIRCLE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage internet access

AVAILABLE APRIL 2021! Rented 1/1/21 - 3/31/21. Seasonal/Short Term Rental available throughout the year. Posted rate is winter/peak season rate. Off-season rate is $2,400.00/month, and $900.00/week. Beautiful, spacious, private, and peaceful are a few of the things that come to mind in this waterfront home in South Gulf Cove. Enjoy morning coffee, evening dinners, and entertaining friends and family on the oversized lanai, overlooking the tranquil waters of the canal. This lovely home has 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, and an oversized garage. The well-appointed kitchen opens to the family room, and features ample cabinet space, Stainless appliances, granite counters, and GAS stove. The breakfast nook and built-in desk area complete the space. The Master suite has a king size bed, mounted TV, and walk-in closet, with dual vanities and walk-in shower in the bathroom. Bedrooms 2 & 3 have queen beds, and bedroom 4 features a Daybed. Unique to this home are two covered lanai's, a full pool bath, and plenty of shaded seating area with ceiling fans to keep you cool. The pool is heated with solar panels and solar cover. Walk down the few steps off the lanai and enjoy the aquatic wildlife from the dock. The home also has a covered 6,000 lb. boat lift with water and electric. You're just a 5 minute boat ride to the lagoon (one bridge) and a great day of fishing on the Gulf of Mexico. Internet included.