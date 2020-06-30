All apartments in Charlotte County
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:33 PM

10130 OWL HEAD CIRCLE

10130 Owl Head Circle · (941) 815-3237
Location

10130 Owl Head Circle, Charlotte County, FL 33981

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,600

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2233 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
internet access
AVAILABLE APRIL 2021! Rented 1/1/21 - 3/31/21. Seasonal/Short Term Rental available throughout the year. Posted rate is winter/peak season rate. Off-season rate is $2,400.00/month, and $900.00/week. Beautiful, spacious, private, and peaceful are a few of the things that come to mind in this waterfront home in South Gulf Cove. Enjoy morning coffee, evening dinners, and entertaining friends and family on the oversized lanai, overlooking the tranquil waters of the canal. This lovely home has 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, and an oversized garage. The well-appointed kitchen opens to the family room, and features ample cabinet space, Stainless appliances, granite counters, and GAS stove. The breakfast nook and built-in desk area complete the space. The Master suite has a king size bed, mounted TV, and walk-in closet, with dual vanities and walk-in shower in the bathroom. Bedrooms 2 & 3 have queen beds, and bedroom 4 features a Daybed. Unique to this home are two covered lanai's, a full pool bath, and plenty of shaded seating area with ceiling fans to keep you cool. The pool is heated with solar panels and solar cover. Walk down the few steps off the lanai and enjoy the aquatic wildlife from the dock. The home also has a covered 6,000 lb. boat lift with water and electric. You're just a 5 minute boat ride to the lagoon (one bridge) and a great day of fishing on the Gulf of Mexico. Internet included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10130 OWL HEAD CIRCLE have any available units?
10130 OWL HEAD CIRCLE has a unit available for $3,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10130 OWL HEAD CIRCLE have?
Some of 10130 OWL HEAD CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10130 OWL HEAD CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
10130 OWL HEAD CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10130 OWL HEAD CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 10130 OWL HEAD CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte County.
Does 10130 OWL HEAD CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 10130 OWL HEAD CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 10130 OWL HEAD CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10130 OWL HEAD CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10130 OWL HEAD CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 10130 OWL HEAD CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 10130 OWL HEAD CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 10130 OWL HEAD CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 10130 OWL HEAD CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10130 OWL HEAD CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 10130 OWL HEAD CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 10130 OWL HEAD CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
