All apartments in Casselberry
Last updated October 17 2019 at 10:26 PM

634 Kenwick Cir Apt 203

634 Kenwick Circle · No Longer Available
Location

634 Kenwick Circle, Casselberry, FL 32707

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
car wash area
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
Spacious 1 Bed 1 Bath condo for rent
$975/month (Water, Sewer and Trash INCLUDED!)

Interior Amenities Include:
Refrigerator
Stove
Dishwasher
Washer and Dryer
*Vinyl Flooring
*Tile Flooring

Community Amenities Include:
Fitness Center
Pool
Tennis Court
Clubhouse
Permit Parking
Lots of parking and car wash area.
Walking distance to Seminole County Library. Close to golf course, shopping,and restaurants.

Approval Process:
Credit and Criminal Background Checks
Security Deposit = 1 months rent
1st month and last month rent due upon move-in

Dogs and cats up to 25 lbs are allowed.
$75 Application Fee.
$250 Non Refundable Pet Fee Accepts Section 8.

(RLNE4811093)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 634 Kenwick Cir Apt 203 have any available units?
634 Kenwick Cir Apt 203 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Casselberry, FL.
How much is rent in Casselberry, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Casselberry Rent Report.
What amenities does 634 Kenwick Cir Apt 203 have?
Some of 634 Kenwick Cir Apt 203's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 634 Kenwick Cir Apt 203 currently offering any rent specials?
634 Kenwick Cir Apt 203 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 634 Kenwick Cir Apt 203 pet-friendly?
Yes, 634 Kenwick Cir Apt 203 is pet friendly.
Does 634 Kenwick Cir Apt 203 offer parking?
Yes, 634 Kenwick Cir Apt 203 offers parking.
Does 634 Kenwick Cir Apt 203 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 634 Kenwick Cir Apt 203 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 634 Kenwick Cir Apt 203 have a pool?
Yes, 634 Kenwick Cir Apt 203 has a pool.
Does 634 Kenwick Cir Apt 203 have accessible units?
No, 634 Kenwick Cir Apt 203 does not have accessible units.
Does 634 Kenwick Cir Apt 203 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 634 Kenwick Cir Apt 203 has units with dishwashers.
