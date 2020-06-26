All apartments in Casselberry
Last updated July 19 2019 at 9:49 AM

2649 Exuma Way · No Longer Available
Location

2649 Exuma Way, Casselberry, FL 32792

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Move in ready! 3 Bed 2 Bath Condo For Rent in Winter Park! - Please read complete post prior to contacting us for more information. This posting includes square footage, number of bedrooms, bathrooms, application requirements, monthly rent, security deposit as well as property address.

Great location! Close to shops and dinning in Winter Park
Tile throughout living areas
Fenced in backyard
Assigned carport

12 - Month Minimum Lease

Application includes full criminal background, credit check, and eviction judgments.

Please note, we require all applicants to have
- a combined monthly, net household income of 3X the monthly rent,
- good standing credit - minimum score of 600,
- and no prior evictions or collections from any apartment complexes

Along with your application, please include a copy of your photo ID as well as two consecutive months of your most recent pay stubs or other proof of income.

We will not accept W2s as proof of income.

Pets allowed on a case by case basis per owner's instructions. There will be a one time non-refundable pet fee, per pet, based on your pets, breed, size, and age.

Visit our website for more information related to this property and other properties in our portfolio. www.BelmontManagementGroup.com www.facebook.com/BelmontManagementGroup
Twitter - @BelmontMgtGroup
Instagram - @BelmontManagementGroup

(RLNE4960202)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2649 Exuma Way have any available units?
2649 Exuma Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Casselberry, FL.
How much is rent in Casselberry, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Casselberry Rent Report.
Is 2649 Exuma Way currently offering any rent specials?
2649 Exuma Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2649 Exuma Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 2649 Exuma Way is pet friendly.
Does 2649 Exuma Way offer parking?
Yes, 2649 Exuma Way offers parking.
Does 2649 Exuma Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2649 Exuma Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2649 Exuma Way have a pool?
No, 2649 Exuma Way does not have a pool.
Does 2649 Exuma Way have accessible units?
No, 2649 Exuma Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2649 Exuma Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 2649 Exuma Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2649 Exuma Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 2649 Exuma Way does not have units with air conditioning.
