2649 Exuma Way

Amenities

pet friendly carport

Unit Amenities Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Move in ready! 3 Bed 2 Bath Condo For Rent in Winter Park! - Please read complete post prior to contacting us for more information. This posting includes square footage, number of bedrooms, bathrooms, application requirements, monthly rent, security deposit as well as property address.



Great location! Close to shops and dinning in Winter Park

Tile throughout living areas

Fenced in backyard

Assigned carport



12 - Month Minimum Lease



Application includes full criminal background, credit check, and eviction judgments.



Please note, we require all applicants to have

- a combined monthly, net household income of 3X the monthly rent,

- good standing credit - minimum score of 600,

- and no prior evictions or collections from any apartment complexes



Along with your application, please include a copy of your photo ID as well as two consecutive months of your most recent pay stubs or other proof of income.



We will not accept W2s as proof of income.



Pets allowed on a case by case basis per owner's instructions. There will be a one time non-refundable pet fee, per pet, based on your pets, breed, size, and age.



Visit our website for more information related to this property and other properties in our portfolio. www.BelmontManagementGroup.com www.facebook.com/BelmontManagementGroup

Twitter - @BelmontMgtGroup

Instagram - @BelmontManagementGroup



(RLNE4960202)