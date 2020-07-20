All apartments in Carrollwood
Last updated May 14 2019 at 9:23 AM

5401 Britwell Court

5401 Britwell Court · No Longer Available
Location

5401 Britwell Court, Carrollwood, FL 33624
Hampton Park Townhome

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
pool
playground
tennis court
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
AVAILABLE 4/5/2019. Quaint 2BR/2BA Citrus Park end unit condo in Hampton Park. - AVAILABLE 4/5/2019. Quaint 2BR/2BA Citrus Park end unit condo in Hampton Park. Condo is an end unit located next to the pool and has 2 assigned parking spaces. fFeatures ceramic tile and carpet flooring and a screen patio. Guest room has carpet flooring and access to guest bath. Master bedroom features carpet flooring, master bath, and access to screened patio. Spacious kitchen features ceramic tile and plenty of cabinet and counter space. Large living/dining area combo features ceramic tile flooring and sliding doors to screened patio with views of the pond. Great location in Citrus Park across the street from Hampton Park which features a playground, tennis courts and an open field. Also, convenient to Veterans Expressway, shopping and restaurants. Call now to view this great condo. Pet Policy: 1 dog or 2 cats not to exceed 40lbs. with a one time $350 non refundable pet fee based on one pet.

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

If you have additional questions you may also contact Joe with Rent Solutions at 813-393-6959.

(RLNE4773028)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5401 Britwell Court have any available units?
5401 Britwell Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollwood, FL.
What amenities does 5401 Britwell Court have?
Some of 5401 Britwell Court's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5401 Britwell Court currently offering any rent specials?
5401 Britwell Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5401 Britwell Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 5401 Britwell Court is pet friendly.
Does 5401 Britwell Court offer parking?
Yes, 5401 Britwell Court offers parking.
Does 5401 Britwell Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5401 Britwell Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5401 Britwell Court have a pool?
Yes, 5401 Britwell Court has a pool.
Does 5401 Britwell Court have accessible units?
No, 5401 Britwell Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5401 Britwell Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 5401 Britwell Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5401 Britwell Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 5401 Britwell Court does not have units with air conditioning.
