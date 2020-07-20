5401 Britwell Court

Amenities

AVAILABLE 4/5/2019. Quaint 2BR/2BA Citrus Park end unit condo in Hampton Park. - AVAILABLE 4/5/2019. Quaint 2BR/2BA Citrus Park end unit condo in Hampton Park. Condo is an end unit located next to the pool and has 2 assigned parking spaces. fFeatures ceramic tile and carpet flooring and a screen patio. Guest room has carpet flooring and access to guest bath. Master bedroom features carpet flooring, master bath, and access to screened patio. Spacious kitchen features ceramic tile and plenty of cabinet and counter space. Large living/dining area combo features ceramic tile flooring and sliding doors to screened patio with views of the pond. Great location in Citrus Park across the street from Hampton Park which features a playground, tennis courts and an open field. Also, convenient to Veterans Expressway, shopping and restaurants. Call now to view this great condo. Pet Policy: 1 dog or 2 cats not to exceed 40lbs. with a one time $350 non refundable pet fee based on one pet.



