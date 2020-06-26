12620 Catamaran Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Spacious 3BR/2BA with 2 car garage home in Carrollwood.



Spacious 3BR/2BA with 2 car garage home in Carrollwood. Home features: ceramic tile throughout, living/dining area, 2 family rooms, enclosed yard and lots of closets. Beautiful kitchen features all appliances and has granite countertops, wood cabinets and breakfast bar. Beautiful master bath with granite, double sinks and large shower. Large private backyard has plenty of shade trees and a area with pavers and is perfect for entertaining. Great location on cul-de-sac close to Dale Mabry Hwy, shopping and restaurants. LAWN MAINTENANCE INCLUDED. Call now to see!



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.



For additional questions, please contact Joe with Rent Solutions at 813-393-6959.



