Carrollwood, FL
12620 Catamaran Place
Last updated August 7 2019 at 10:55 AM

12620 Catamaran Place

12620 Catamaran Place · No Longer Available
Location

12620 Catamaran Place, Carrollwood, FL 33618
Carrollwood Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Spacious 3BR/2BA with 2 car garage home in Carrollwood - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.

Spacious 3BR/2BA with 2 car garage home in Carrollwood. Home features: ceramic tile throughout, living/dining area, 2 family rooms, enclosed yard and lots of closets. Beautiful kitchen features all appliances and has granite countertops, wood cabinets and breakfast bar. Beautiful master bath with granite, double sinks and large shower. Large private backyard has plenty of shade trees and a area with pavers and is perfect for entertaining. Great location on cul-de-sac close to Dale Mabry Hwy, shopping and restaurants. LAWN MAINTENANCE INCLUDED. Call now to see!

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

For additional questions, please contact Joe with Rent Solutions at 813-393-6959.

(RLNE4056501)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12620 Catamaran Place have any available units?
12620 Catamaran Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollwood, FL.
What amenities does 12620 Catamaran Place have?
Some of 12620 Catamaran Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12620 Catamaran Place currently offering any rent specials?
12620 Catamaran Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12620 Catamaran Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 12620 Catamaran Place is pet friendly.
Does 12620 Catamaran Place offer parking?
Yes, 12620 Catamaran Place offers parking.
Does 12620 Catamaran Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12620 Catamaran Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12620 Catamaran Place have a pool?
No, 12620 Catamaran Place does not have a pool.
Does 12620 Catamaran Place have accessible units?
No, 12620 Catamaran Place does not have accessible units.
Does 12620 Catamaran Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 12620 Catamaran Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12620 Catamaran Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 12620 Catamaran Place does not have units with air conditioning.
How much should you be paying for rent?

