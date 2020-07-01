10039 CEDAR DUNE DRIVE

Amenities

Nicely maintained 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with 2 car garage in Carrollwood area. Ceramic tile lines the foyer, main living areas and master bedroom. The spacious living room is open to the separate dining room. Kitchen is complete with ALL appliances, closet pantry and a mobile "island" cart. Master suite features a WALK-IN CLOSET, DOUBLE SINK vanity, WALK-IN SHOWER & SOAKER TUB. The SPLIT BEDROOM plan offers privacy. Secondary bedrooms both have carpet and share the second bathroom. The laundry room is inside and features cabinets for extra storage. Enjoy the SCREENED PATIO and FENCED BACKYARD. Close to schools, shopping, restaurants and Veterans Xway. LAWN CARE INCLUDED!! ** OWNERS PREFER NO PETS BUT MAY BE WILLING TO CONSIDER 1 SMALL PET. ** AVAILABLE NOW **