All apartments in Carrollwood
Find more places like 10039 CEDAR DUNE DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carrollwood, FL
/
10039 CEDAR DUNE DRIVE
Last updated January 17 2020 at 12:32 AM

10039 CEDAR DUNE DRIVE

10039 Cedar Dune Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carrollwood
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

10039 Cedar Dune Drive, Carrollwood, FL 33624
Wildwood Village

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Nicely maintained 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with 2 car garage in Carrollwood area. Ceramic tile lines the foyer, main living areas and master bedroom. The spacious living room is open to the separate dining room. Kitchen is complete with ALL appliances, closet pantry and a mobile "island" cart. Master suite features a WALK-IN CLOSET, DOUBLE SINK vanity, WALK-IN SHOWER & SOAKER TUB. The SPLIT BEDROOM plan offers privacy. Secondary bedrooms both have carpet and share the second bathroom. The laundry room is inside and features cabinets for extra storage. Enjoy the SCREENED PATIO and FENCED BACKYARD. Close to schools, shopping, restaurants and Veterans Xway. LAWN CARE INCLUDED!! ** OWNERS PREFER NO PETS BUT MAY BE WILLING TO CONSIDER 1 SMALL PET. ** AVAILABLE NOW **

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10039 CEDAR DUNE DRIVE have any available units?
10039 CEDAR DUNE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollwood, FL.
What amenities does 10039 CEDAR DUNE DRIVE have?
Some of 10039 CEDAR DUNE DRIVE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10039 CEDAR DUNE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
10039 CEDAR DUNE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10039 CEDAR DUNE DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 10039 CEDAR DUNE DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 10039 CEDAR DUNE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 10039 CEDAR DUNE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 10039 CEDAR DUNE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10039 CEDAR DUNE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10039 CEDAR DUNE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 10039 CEDAR DUNE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 10039 CEDAR DUNE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 10039 CEDAR DUNE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 10039 CEDAR DUNE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10039 CEDAR DUNE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 10039 CEDAR DUNE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 10039 CEDAR DUNE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

St. James Crossing Apartments
5620 Tranquility Oaks Dr
Carrollwood, FL 33624

Similar Pages

Carrollwood 1 BedroomsCarrollwood 2 Bedrooms
Carrollwood Apartments with GymCarrollwood Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Carrollwood Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLTrinity, FLEast Lake, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLSouth Bradenton, FLNorthdale, FLWestchase, FL
Bartow, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FLNew Port Richey, FLOdessa, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FLHighland City, FLSouth Pasadena, FLPebble Creek, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Carrollwood Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa