1603 Lima Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym playground pool volleyball court

Windsor at Westside’s -Fully Furnished - Relax in your resort style vacation home in Windsor at Westside’s Mediterranean-themed community and enjoy resort-style amenities such as outside fireplace, resort-style pool, latice cover patio, lazy river, water playground, private cabanas, shaded playground, fitness center, arcade at the club, multi-purpose courts, sand volleyball, Tu Casa Bar & Lounge, event space, grass sports field and El Rodeo Market. Windsor at Westside is located just off state road 192 and near highways I-4, US 27, just a few miles from Disney World, Animal Kingdom, and Orlando’s world-famous attractions. Enjoy easy access to shopping and dining at the Prime Outlet Mall or along International Drive.



(RLNE5850334)