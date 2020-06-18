All apartments in Campbell
Campbell, FL
1603 Lima Ave
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

1603 Lima Ave

1603 Lime St · (407) 420-7908
Location

1603 Lime St, Campbell, FL 34746

Price and availability

9 Bedrooms

Unit 1603 Lima Ave · Avail. now

$3,999

9 Bed · 6 Bath · 5214 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
volleyball court
Windsor at Westside’s -Fully Furnished - Relax in your resort style vacation home in Windsor at Westside’s Mediterranean-themed community and enjoy resort-style amenities such as outside fireplace, resort-style pool, latice cover patio, lazy river, water playground, private cabanas, shaded playground, fitness center, arcade at the club, multi-purpose courts, sand volleyball, Tu Casa Bar & Lounge, event space, grass sports field and El Rodeo Market. Windsor at Westside is located just off state road 192 and near highways I-4, US 27, just a few miles from Disney World, Animal Kingdom, and Orlando’s world-famous attractions. Enjoy easy access to shopping and dining at the Prime Outlet Mall or along International Drive.

(RLNE5850334)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1603 Lima Ave have any available units?
1603 Lima Ave has a unit available for $3,999 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1603 Lima Ave have?
Some of 1603 Lima Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1603 Lima Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1603 Lima Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1603 Lima Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1603 Lima Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1603 Lima Ave offer parking?
No, 1603 Lima Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1603 Lima Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1603 Lima Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1603 Lima Ave have a pool?
Yes, 1603 Lima Ave has a pool.
Does 1603 Lima Ave have accessible units?
No, 1603 Lima Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1603 Lima Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1603 Lima Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1603 Lima Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1603 Lima Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
