3 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 8:37 PM
197 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Cabana Colony, FL
1 of 28
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
3737 Gull Road
3737 Gull Road, Cabana Colony, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1362 sqft
Beautifully renovated 3/2 close to Gardens Mall, beaches, shopping and I95. Corner lot with fenced backyard is on a quiet street. Kitchen has granite counters, an island and stainless appliances. Both bathrooms are beautifully tiled and updated.
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
3831 Catalina Dr
3831 Catalina Road, Cabana Colony, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1374 sqft
Renovated Single Family in the Heart of PBG - Property Id: 304681 Amazing single family home with tile and hardwood flooring throughout. Open concept kitchen with center island. Updated fixtures throughout.
Results within 1 mile of Cabana Colony
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
20 Units Available
Quaye at Palm Beach Gardens
10000 S Gardens Dr, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,445
1719 sqft
This pet-friendly, green community offers a pool, 24-hour gym, cyber caf̩ and clubhouse. Units are smoke-free and feature hardwood flooring, granite countertops and patios/balconies. The Gardens Mall and Old Palm Golf Club are nearby.
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated July 15 at 06:03 PM
20 Units Available
Mira Flores
11900 Valencia Gardens Ave, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,966
1370 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
$
26 Units Available
The Hamptons at Palm Beach Gardens
4045 Central Gardens Way, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,447
1563 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom homes in Palm Beach Gardens, close to world-class shopping. Granite counters, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Conference room, guest parking and internet cafe. Close to I-95.
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Evergrene
85 Stoney Dr
85 Stoney Drive, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,867
2235 sqft
Stunning 3 Bed/3.5 Bath Home. Features Include; 2 Master Suites (Downstairs & Upstairs), Open Chefs Kitchen with Top Notch Appliances, Upgraded Bathrooms, Tiled & Berber Carpet Flooring.
1 of 34
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Uno Lago
400 Uno Lago Drive
400 Uno Lago Drive, Juno Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1446 sqft
Enjoy Florida Living at its finest in this Tropical Paradise! Spectacular 4th floor unit overlooking the lake! Freshly Painted, Tile & Wood Flooring, Granite Counters & Custom Cabinets! Gated Community has 2 pools, w/jacuzzi tubs, fitness center &
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
2482 San Pietro Circle
2482 San Pietro Circle, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,375
2570 sqft
STUNNING and PERFECTLY located gated town home community in Palm Beach Gardens. Harbor Oaks is within the heart and center of Palm Beach Gardens, FL.
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
3018 Alcazar Place
3018 Alcazar Place, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1395 sqft
Location, location, location!!! Annual or seasonal rent. Newly remodeled. PORCELAIN THOUGH OUT THE HOUSE. BEAUTIFULL FURNISHED 3/2, WITH 2 large walk in closets.Construction will take place but wont be long.
1 of 32
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
2727 Anzio Court
2727 Anzio Court, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1395 sqft
Live in the heart of Palm Beach Gardens. This third floor 3 bedroom, 2 bath condo has an open kitchen, dining and living area with very spacious bedrooms. There is a screened balcony and amenities include a resort style pool & gym.
1 of 28
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
2801 Sarento Place
2801 Sarrento Place, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1444 sqft
Resort style community in Palm Beach Gardens. Less than a 1-mile from Gardens Mall, Downtown at The Gardens, I 95 and Whole Foods. This unit is only steps from the resort pool, hot tub, steam room, sauna, gym, and tennis.
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
4655 Cadiz Cir
4655 Cadiz Circle, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
Spectacular gated, well maintained secured community in heart of PBG 2 story town-home with feels of Single family, Corner unit with big private backyard . Tons of storage in kitchen with Granite Counter and SS appliances.
1 of 26
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
2489 San Pietro Circle
2489 San Pietro Circle, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2570 sqft
Spacious Capri model end unit with 3 bedrooms & 3 1/2 bathrooms. Hardwood flooring on stairs. Porcelain tile in main living areas. Kitchen features granite countertops & island. Resort style clubhouse, pool & spa.
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
115 Bay Colony Drive N
115 Bay Colony Drive North, Juno Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1509 sqft
WOW! FABULOUS Spacious 1st Floor Private 3/2 Corner Condo located in an Intracoastal Marina community *** with 40 ft.
1 of 53
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Evergrene
872 Taft Court
872 Taft Court, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2307 sqft
Pristine 3 Bed/2.5 Bath Home with an Enclosed Courtyard Plus Master Bedroom Bonus Room. Newer AC Units, Freshly Painted & Brand New Carpet. Open Kitchen, Separate Living & Dining Rooms + Upstairs Office/Loft Area.
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Evergrene
66 Stoney Drive
66 Stoney Drive, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,350
2232 sqft
Property Available Now for Short term rental only. Beautiful furnished and turnkey 3 Bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage single family home in the gated community of Evergrene located in the heart of Palm Beach Gardens.
1 of 44
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Evergrene
134 Evergrene Parkway
134 Evergrene Parkway, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1478 sqft
Sun-Filled, Turnkey, Impeccably Furnished. Highly Desirable Corner 3 Bed / 2.5 Bath Town Home, with an Inviting Front Porch Entry. Large Open Kitchen Includes; Premium Appliances, Hi-Mac Corian Countertops, Breakfast Area & Tons of Cabinet Space.
1 of 34
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Uno Lago
300 Uno Lago Drive
300 Uno Lago Drive, Juno Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1446 sqft
Fabulous Fully Furnished 3 Bed / 2 Bath Lakefront Condo! High Ceilings, Tile Floors In Main Living Space & Plenty Of Natural Light! Spectacular View Of The Lake From Your Own Private Balcony! Gated Community Has 2 Pools w/ Jacuzzi Tubs, Fitness
1 of 24
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
5065 Dulce Court
5065 Dulce Court, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
2576 sqft
This 3 bedroom, 2.5 Bath, 32 car garage town home is located in the heart of Palm Beach Gardens in a private, gated enclave. Furnished or unfurnished. Paloma offers a club house and community pool.
1 of 49
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Evergrene
123 Evergrene Parkway
123 Evergrene Parkway, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1610 sqft
Sun-Filled & Updated, Desirable 3 Bed, (Master Down), 2.5 Bath Town Home. Open Modern Kitchen has a Separate Breakfast Area Plus Stainless-Steel Appliances & Hi-Mac Corian Counter Tops. Great Room (Separate Living & Dining Room Areas).
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Maheu
12046 Prosperity Farms Road
12046 Prosperity Farms Road, Palm Beach County, FL
Gorgeous, Updated 4 Bed/3 Bath Home Surrounded By Huge Oak Trees with a Long Water View Lagoon W/Ocean Access. Fully Furnished for your comfort.
1 of 27
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
2973 Frenchmans Passage
2973 Frenchmans Pse, Palm Beach County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,400
2525 sqft
Located in prime location, close to everything, spacious 3 bedrooms, 2.1, baths, 2 car garage pool home on an private oversized lot on a cul-de-sac of beautiful gated community of Frenchman's Landing.
1 of 50
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Frenchman's Reserve
530 Les Jardin Drive
530 Les Jardin Drive, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
ANNUAL RENTAL ONLY Stunning courtyard home with detached guest suite and sweeping golf views in a lush tropical setting.
1 of 34
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
432 Bay Colony Drive N
432 Bay Colony Drive North, Juno Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
1792 sqft
Here is your opportunity to live a resort style life at this award winning Intracoastal community. Fully furnished 3/3 with a four month minimum as per the association.
