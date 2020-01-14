Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Buenaventura Lakes
Find more places like 38 E Country Cove Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Buenaventura Lakes, FL
/
38 E Country Cove Way
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:44 PM
1 of 2
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
38 E Country Cove Way
38 East Country Cove Way
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Buenaventura Lakes
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Location
38 East Country Cove Way, Buenaventura Lakes, FL 34743
Buenaventura Lakes
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Listing Agent: Michell Jaimes-Flores (407) 272-5486 michelljaimesrealty@gmail.com -
(RLNE5148418)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 38 E Country Cove Way have any available units?
38 E Country Cove Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Buenaventura Lakes, FL
.
Is 38 E Country Cove Way currently offering any rent specials?
38 E Country Cove Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 38 E Country Cove Way pet-friendly?
No, 38 E Country Cove Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Buenaventura Lakes
.
Does 38 E Country Cove Way offer parking?
No, 38 E Country Cove Way does not offer parking.
Does 38 E Country Cove Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 38 E Country Cove Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 38 E Country Cove Way have a pool?
No, 38 E Country Cove Way does not have a pool.
Does 38 E Country Cove Way have accessible units?
No, 38 E Country Cove Way does not have accessible units.
Does 38 E Country Cove Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 38 E Country Cove Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 38 E Country Cove Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 38 E Country Cove Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Similar Pages
Buenaventura Lakes 2 Bedrooms
Buenaventura Lakes Apartments with Balcony
Buenaventura Lakes Apartments with Parking
Buenaventura Lakes Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Buenaventura Lakes Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Orlando, FL
Melbourne, FL
Lakeland, FL
Kissimmee, FL
Palm Bay, FL
Altamonte Springs, FL
Sanford, FL
Winter Park, FL
Alafaya, FL
Winter Garden, FL
Clermont, FL
Ocoee, FL
Oviedo, FL
Casselberry, FL
Winter Springs, FL
Maitland, FL
Plant City, FL
Winter Haven, FL
Groveland, FL
Cape Canaveral, FL
Port St. John, FL
Merritt Island, FL
Cocoa Beach, FL
Wekiwa Springs, FL
University, FL
Lake Wales, FL
Deltona, FL
South Apopka, FL
Bay Hill, FL
Haines City, FL
Glencoe, FL
Cocoa West, FL
Viera East, FL
Indian Harbour Beach, FL
South Patrick Shores, FL
Avon Park, FL
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Central Florida
Florida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Polk State College