3031 Goodrick Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan extra storage in unit laundry walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/fa0c8160ab ---- COMING SOON: 4/2 with large rooms, washer/dryer & lawncare included. Huge master suite with a lounging bathroom equipped with soaking tub, separate shower, double vanities, water closet and walk-in closet. Kitchen is also huge and has a large eat-in. Laundry room is located conveniently off the garage and has extra storage. Formal living & dining room combo at the front of the home. Showings will begin after cleaning & new flooring is installed. Additional Non-Refundable Fees Apply: Application Fee $65 per adult Administration Fee $195 Pet Privilege Fee $250/pet (no aggressive breeds) (All Fees are subject to change without prior notice)