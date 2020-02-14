All apartments in Buenaventura Lakes
Last updated February 14 2020 at 2:49 PM

2239 Wyndam Way

2239 Wyndam Way · No Longer Available
Location

2239 Wyndam Way, Buenaventura Lakes, FL 34743

Amenities

microwave
range
Unit Amenities
microwave
range
Property Amenities
Amazing and Cozy Property for rent! - 3 Bedrooms 2 bath, Tile throughout the living areas, master bedroom, kitchen and bathrooms. This home is well maintained. A dream kitchen with wood cabinets. New Stove and New Microwave! Amazing and cozy property for rent! Excellent condition! Rental price INCLUDES lawn maintenance!,, Close to shopping, churches, highways, schools, international airport, restaurants, hospital, parks and much more. Ready to move in! NO PETS ALLOWED!

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
NOTE: Every person 18+ must submit an application at $65 per person. App can be filled online; please visit gpspropertygroup.appfolio.com/listings and click "apply now". Must provide last 4 paystubs and photo ID's for completed application. After approval a $100 administrative fee will apply.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5491947)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2239 Wyndam Way have any available units?
2239 Wyndam Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buenaventura Lakes, FL.
Is 2239 Wyndam Way currently offering any rent specials?
2239 Wyndam Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2239 Wyndam Way pet-friendly?
No, 2239 Wyndam Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buenaventura Lakes.
Does 2239 Wyndam Way offer parking?
No, 2239 Wyndam Way does not offer parking.
Does 2239 Wyndam Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2239 Wyndam Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2239 Wyndam Way have a pool?
No, 2239 Wyndam Way does not have a pool.
Does 2239 Wyndam Way have accessible units?
No, 2239 Wyndam Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2239 Wyndam Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 2239 Wyndam Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2239 Wyndam Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 2239 Wyndam Way does not have units with air conditioning.

