2239 Wyndam Way

Amazing and Cozy Property for rent! - 3 Bedrooms 2 bath, Tile throughout the living areas, master bedroom, kitchen and bathrooms. This home is well maintained. A dream kitchen with wood cabinets. New Stove and New Microwave! Amazing and cozy property for rent! Excellent condition! Rental price INCLUDES lawn maintenance!,, Close to shopping, churches, highways, schools, international airport, restaurants, hospital, parks and much more. Ready to move in! NO PETS ALLOWED!



NOTE: Every person 18+ must submit an application at $65 per person. App can be filled online; please visit gpspropertygroup.appfolio.com/listings and click "apply now". Must provide last 4 paystubs and photo ID's for completed application. After approval a $100 administrative fee will apply.



No Pets Allowed



