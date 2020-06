Amenities

patio / balcony garage range refrigerator

Unit Amenities patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Come see this 3BR/2BH/home, conveniently located in Kissimmee. Minutes from major roadways including Florida Turnpike and Osceola Pkwy. This home is well maintained and ready to move in. The split floor plan is divided by a spacious living room that opens on to your large screen porch. This home also includes a 2 car garage with garage door opener. The huge backyard is perfect for gardening or family fun.