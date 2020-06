Amenities

in unit laundry dogs allowed some paid utils refrigerator

Unit Amenities in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

SMALL SINGLE HOUSE, ONLY 985 s/f - Property Id: 283487



NICE AND COZY 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH SINGLE FAMILY HOME WITH TILE FLOORS AND NEWER APPLIANCES. FRESHLY PAINTED AND READY TO MOVE IN. PETS ALLOWED, NO AGGRESSIVE BREED - $250 NONREFUNDABLE PET FEE APPLIES. TENANT PAYS FOR WATER/SEWER AND LAWN CARE. FIRST MONTH'S RENT PLUS SECURITY DEPOSIT EQUAL TO TWO MONTHS OF RENT REQUIRED TO MOVE IN.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/283487

Property Id 283487



(RLNE5790398)