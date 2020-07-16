All apartments in Broward County
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:42 PM

4111 S OCEAN DR.

4111 South Ocean Drive · (305) 405-0615
Location

4111 South Ocean Drive, Broward County, FL 33019
South Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 803 · Avail. now

$3,300

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

new construction
parking
gym
pool
concierge
hot tub
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
concierge
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
new construction
SPECTACULAR AMENITIES !!SHORT TERM AVAILABLE, LONG TERM MAX. 7 MONTHS!!! AMAZING FULL AMENITIES! 1 Bed/1Bath residence unit at Hyde Resort & Residences. Amenities include fitness center, restaurant, two infinity edge ocean view pools, private cabanas, full service spa. Brand New Construction at Hollywood Beach, Direct Ocean Views, Hyde building, impact windows and doors, restaurants, pool, spa, gym, ocean service, 24 hours concierge Direct Ocean Views from 1 Bed/1 Bath residence Assigned Parking, Covered Parking CONTACT ME NOW, WILL NO LAST!!! CALL OR TEXT LISTING AGENT FOR CONFIRMATION,APARTMENT WILL BE AVAILABLE AUGUST 1
ONLY 1 MONTHS DEPOSIT AND 1ST MONTH IF TENANT QUALIFIED!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4111 S OCEAN DR. have any available units?
4111 S OCEAN DR. has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4111 S OCEAN DR. have?
Some of 4111 S OCEAN DR.'s amenities include new construction, parking, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4111 S OCEAN DR. currently offering any rent specials?
4111 S OCEAN DR. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4111 S OCEAN DR. pet-friendly?
No, 4111 S OCEAN DR. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Broward County.
Does 4111 S OCEAN DR. offer parking?
Yes, 4111 S OCEAN DR. offers parking.
Does 4111 S OCEAN DR. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4111 S OCEAN DR. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4111 S OCEAN DR. have a pool?
Yes, 4111 S OCEAN DR. has a pool.
Does 4111 S OCEAN DR. have accessible units?
No, 4111 S OCEAN DR. does not have accessible units.
Does 4111 S OCEAN DR. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4111 S OCEAN DR. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4111 S OCEAN DR. have units with air conditioning?
No, 4111 S OCEAN DR. does not have units with air conditioning.
