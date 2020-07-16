4111 S OCEAN DR.

Amenities

SPECTACULAR AMENITIES !!SHORT TERM AVAILABLE, LONG TERM MAX. 7 MONTHS!!! AMAZING FULL AMENITIES! 1 Bed/1Bath residence unit at Hyde Resort & Residences. Amenities include fitness center, restaurant, two infinity edge ocean view pools, private cabanas, full service spa. Brand New Construction at Hollywood Beach, Direct Ocean Views, Hyde building, impact windows and doors, restaurants, pool, spa, gym, ocean service, 24 hours concierge Direct Ocean Views from 1 Bed/1 Bath residence Assigned Parking, Covered Parking CONTACT ME NOW, WILL NO LAST!!! CALL OR TEXT LISTING AGENT FOR CONFIRMATION,APARTMENT WILL BE AVAILABLE AUGUST 1

ONLY 1 MONTHS DEPOSIT AND 1ST MONTH IF TENANT QUALIFIED!