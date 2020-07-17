All apartments in Brevard County
Find more places like 1097 Acappella Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brevard County, FL
/
1097 Acappella Drive
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:20 AM

1097 Acappella Drive

1097 Acappella Drive · (321) 750-7050
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1097 Acappella Drive, Brevard County, FL 32940

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2602 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Long term rental opportunity. This elegantly upgraded home in upscale Coral Springs HOA. This house has 3 bed rooms, 2 baths, with an oversized den and a 3-car garage, 169 SF court yard/porch, & 393 SF screened patio hurricane shutters. Gorgeous hardwood floors greet you in living & family rooms, & halls (Tile in kitchen, baths, & patio). Crown molding & chair rails adorn the living area's columns & walls. Kitchen has walk in pantry, center-island, eat-in bar, & bay window table nook. Master bed has 2 walk-closets, access to patio. Master bath has dual sinks, separate shower, toilet room, & Jacuzzi roman tub. Nature preserve provides back yard privacy from lake viewers. ***Rent includes lawn fertilizer/weed control, lawn cutting, & trimming, garbage, & alarm system monitoring.****

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1097 Acappella Drive have any available units?
1097 Acappella Drive has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1097 Acappella Drive have?
Some of 1097 Acappella Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1097 Acappella Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1097 Acappella Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1097 Acappella Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1097 Acappella Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brevard County.
Does 1097 Acappella Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1097 Acappella Drive offers parking.
Does 1097 Acappella Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1097 Acappella Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1097 Acappella Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1097 Acappella Drive has a pool.
Does 1097 Acappella Drive have accessible units?
No, 1097 Acappella Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1097 Acappella Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1097 Acappella Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1097 Acappella Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1097 Acappella Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 1097 Acappella Drive?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Savannahs at James Landing
3051 Savannah Way
Melbourne, FL 32935
Compass
3595 Misty Oak Dr
Melbourne, FL 32901
Caribbean Isle
2848 Caribbean Isle Blvd
Melbourne, FL 32935
Lake Pointe
2880 N Wickham Rd
Melbourne, FL 32935
Pavilions at Monterey
1635 Monterey Dr
Palm Bay, FL 32905
The Vinings at Palm Bay
1000 Palm Place Dr NE
Palm Bay, FL 32905
Reserves of Melbourne
2262 Crippen Ct
Melbourne, FL 32904
Woodlake Village
1700 Woodlake Dr NE
Palm Bay, FL 32905

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLPort St. Lucie, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FL
Ocoee, FLWinter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLCape Canaveral, FLViera West, FLTitusville, FLSharpes, FLPort St. John, FLCocoa West, FL
Merritt Island, FLCocoa, FLSebastian, FLMelbourne Beach, FLSatellite Beach, FLIndian Harbour Beach, FLIndialantic, FLWest Melbourne, FLSouth Patrick Shores, FLCocoa Beach, FLRockledge, FLViera East, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Institute of Technology
Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity