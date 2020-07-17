1097 Acappella Drive

Amenities

Long term rental opportunity. This elegantly upgraded home in upscale Coral Springs HOA. This house has 3 bed rooms, 2 baths, with an oversized den and a 3-car garage, 169 SF court yard/porch, & 393 SF screened patio hurricane shutters. Gorgeous hardwood floors greet you in living & family rooms, & halls (Tile in kitchen, baths, & patio). Crown molding & chair rails adorn the living area's columns & walls. Kitchen has walk in pantry, center-island, eat-in bar, & bay window table nook. Master bed has 2 walk-closets, access to patio. Master bath has dual sinks, separate shower, toilet room, & Jacuzzi roman tub. Nature preserve provides back yard privacy from lake viewers. ***Rent includes lawn fertilizer/weed control, lawn cutting, & trimming, garbage, & alarm system monitoring.****