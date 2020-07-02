Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse dog park elevator fire pit 24hr gym parking pool pool table 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage hot tub yoga

Tapestry Town Center Apartments are located in Brandon, FL, uniquely stretched across South Gornto Lake Road providing key convenience to shopping, dining, and entertainment venues. We offer a variety of floor plan options to match your lifestyle, ranging from 1, 2, and 3-bedroom luxurious layouts. Our upscale homes boast 9' airy ceilings, wood designed plank flooring, spacious closets, and a chef-inspired kitchen that steals the show. Stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, 42" flat panel cabinetry, subway tile back splash with goose neck faucets, pantries, and a kitchen island with pendant lighting will make you feel right at home.



Enjoy afternoons outdoors relaxing at the resort-style saltwater pool, fire pit, and BBQ grills. When you need a break from the sun, the Resident Club Room’s sports lounge and billiards table is the perfect escape. If exercise is on your mind, our 24-hour fitness studio is stocked with free weights and cardio machines equipped with personal viewing.