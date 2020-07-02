All apartments in Brandon
Tapestry Town Center
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:22 AM

Tapestry Town Center

650 Tapestry Lane · (813) 755-8633
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

650 Tapestry Lane, Brandon, FL 33511

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 655-324 · Avail. now

$1,115

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 573 sqft

Unit 655-312 · Avail. now

$1,115

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 573 sqft

Unit 655-212 · Avail. now

$1,115

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 573 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Tapestry Town Center.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
dog park
elevator
fire pit
24hr gym
parking
pool
pool table
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
yoga
Tapestry Town Center Apartments are located in Brandon, FL, uniquely stretched across South Gornto Lake Road providing key convenience to shopping, dining, and entertainment venues. We offer a variety of floor plan options to match your lifestyle, ranging from 1, 2, and 3-bedroom luxurious layouts. Our upscale homes boast 9' airy ceilings, wood designed plank flooring, spacious closets, and a chef-inspired kitchen that steals the show. Stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, 42" flat panel cabinetry, subway tile back splash with goose neck faucets, pantries, and a kitchen island with pendant lighting will make you feel right at home.

Enjoy afternoons outdoors relaxing at the resort-style saltwater pool, fire pit, and BBQ grills. When you need a break from the sun, the Resident Club Room’s sports lounge and billiards table is the perfect escape. If exercise is on your mind, our 24-hour fitness studio is stocked with free weights and cardio machines equipped with personal viewing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Tapestry Town Center have any available units?
Tapestry Town Center has 272 units available starting at $1,115 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does Tapestry Town Center have?
Some of Tapestry Town Center's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Tapestry Town Center currently offering any rent specials?
Tapestry Town Center is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Tapestry Town Center pet-friendly?
Yes, Tapestry Town Center is pet friendly.
Does Tapestry Town Center offer parking?
Yes, Tapestry Town Center offers parking.
Does Tapestry Town Center have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Tapestry Town Center offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Tapestry Town Center have a pool?
Yes, Tapestry Town Center has a pool.
Does Tapestry Town Center have accessible units?
No, Tapestry Town Center does not have accessible units.
Does Tapestry Town Center have units with dishwashers?
No, Tapestry Town Center does not have units with dishwashers.
