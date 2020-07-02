Amenities
Tapestry Town Center Apartments are located in Brandon, FL, uniquely stretched across South Gornto Lake Road providing key convenience to shopping, dining, and entertainment venues. We offer a variety of floor plan options to match your lifestyle, ranging from 1, 2, and 3-bedroom luxurious layouts. Our upscale homes boast 9' airy ceilings, wood designed plank flooring, spacious closets, and a chef-inspired kitchen that steals the show. Stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, 42" flat panel cabinetry, subway tile back splash with goose neck faucets, pantries, and a kitchen island with pendant lighting will make you feel right at home.
Enjoy afternoons outdoors relaxing at the resort-style saltwater pool, fire pit, and BBQ grills. When you need a break from the sun, the Resident Club Room’s sports lounge and billiards table is the perfect escape. If exercise is on your mind, our 24-hour fitness studio is stocked with free weights and cardio machines equipped with personal viewing.