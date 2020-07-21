All apartments in Brandon
9916 Courtney Palms Blvd Apt 102
Last updated August 9 2019 at 7:45 AM

9916 Courtney Palms Blvd Apt 102

9916 Courtney Palms Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

9916 Courtney Palms Boulevard, Brandon, FL 33619

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
gym
pool
basketball court
business center
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
basketball court
business center
gym
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
media room
Call Christopher Skoff at (813) 699-1384. This beautiful 3/2 1st floor unit offers computer niche, built-in niche in dining room, split floor plan, high speed internet, 24 hour controlled access to community, resort pool/spa, grills, large sun deck, fitness indoor basketballcourt, theatre room, business center. Master bedrrom & screened patio have views of the pond & fountain. Washer & Dryer & Microwave included. Call for showing! Close to expressway, Brandon Pkwy, I-75, Hwy 60. Scenic walking trails... so much more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

