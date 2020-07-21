9916 Courtney Palms Blvd Apt 102

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony gym pool basketball court business center

Unit Amenities in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities basketball court business center gym pool bbq/grill hot tub internet access media room

Call Christopher Skoff at (813) 699-1384. This beautiful 3/2 1st floor unit offers computer niche, built-in niche in dining room, split floor plan, high speed internet, 24 hour controlled access to community, resort pool/spa, grills, large sun deck, fitness indoor basketballcourt, theatre room, business center. Master bedrrom & screened patio have views of the pond & fountain. Washer & Dryer & Microwave included. Call for showing! Close to expressway, Brandon Pkwy, I-75, Hwy 60. Scenic walking trails... so much more!