923 Sunridge Point Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

3 Bed - 2 Bath - Fenced Yard - Pool Home - Three bedroom, two bath, pool home located in a great area of Seffner. Easy access to the Brandon and Valrico area. Short drive to get onto I-75 and I-4 if you need quick access to Tampa, Plant City, Lakeland, or Orlando. Fenced yard and a screened lanai. The neighborhood has no deed restrictions so you can park your trailers, commercial vehicles, boat, RV, or camper on the side of the home behind a locked fence. The home has a one car garage attached and a large two car garage detached with electricity if you have stuff to store. Inside of the home there is tile and wood floors with no carpet. Kitchen was just remodeled with new all wood cabinets, granite, and stainless steel appliances. Ready for an immediate move in. Call today for a showing.



(RLNE5356231)