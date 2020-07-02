All apartments in Brandon
923 Sunridge Point Dr
Last updated December 7 2019 at 12:19 PM

923 Sunridge Point Dr

923 Sunridge Point Drive · No Longer Available
Location

923 Sunridge Point Drive, Brandon, FL 33584
Grove Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3 Bed - 2 Bath - Fenced Yard - Pool Home - Three bedroom, two bath, pool home located in a great area of Seffner. Easy access to the Brandon and Valrico area. Short drive to get onto I-75 and I-4 if you need quick access to Tampa, Plant City, Lakeland, or Orlando. Fenced yard and a screened lanai. The neighborhood has no deed restrictions so you can park your trailers, commercial vehicles, boat, RV, or camper on the side of the home behind a locked fence. The home has a one car garage attached and a large two car garage detached with electricity if you have stuff to store. Inside of the home there is tile and wood floors with no carpet. Kitchen was just remodeled with new all wood cabinets, granite, and stainless steel appliances. Ready for an immediate move in. Call today for a showing.

(RLNE5356231)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 923 Sunridge Point Dr have any available units?
923 Sunridge Point Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 923 Sunridge Point Dr have?
Some of 923 Sunridge Point Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 923 Sunridge Point Dr currently offering any rent specials?
923 Sunridge Point Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 923 Sunridge Point Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 923 Sunridge Point Dr is pet friendly.
Does 923 Sunridge Point Dr offer parking?
Yes, 923 Sunridge Point Dr offers parking.
Does 923 Sunridge Point Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 923 Sunridge Point Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 923 Sunridge Point Dr have a pool?
Yes, 923 Sunridge Point Dr has a pool.
Does 923 Sunridge Point Dr have accessible units?
No, 923 Sunridge Point Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 923 Sunridge Point Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 923 Sunridge Point Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

