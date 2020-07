Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher pet friendly carport range refrigerator

LOVELY BLOCK HOME ON LARGE LOT IN BRANDON / 3 BDRMS 2 BATHS / OPEN GREAT ROOM / KITCHEN COMBINATION PROVIDES A HUGE LIVING AREA. WASHER-DRYER HOOK UPS IN ROOM OFF CARPORT / EXTERIOR SHED FOR STORAGE / YARD IS FULLY FENCED / GREAT LOCATION CLOSE TO SHOPPING, EATERIES, AND I75 / WELL AND SEPTIC SO NO WATER/SEWER BILL / PETS CONSIDERED ON A CASE BY CASE BASIS.