in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool racquetball court bbq/grill tennis court

Beautiful 1 bed 1 bath condo in quiet and convenient Park Lake at Parsons. Rent includes water, sewer and trash removal. Washer and dryer included.Features include a split plan with a bedroom and a bathroom, cleaned carpeted floors and upgraded kitchen and black appliances. Park Lake amenities include a resort-style community pool with arbor and grill area, lakeside gazebo, beautifully remodeled clubhouse and state-of-the-art fitness center, racquetball and tennis court. Easy access to Brandon Town Center, I-75, The Crosstown Expressway and US 301 as well as Brandon Regional Hospital



$30 application for credit and background check/Adult via a invite application through email

Once your application is reviewed and approved, there is an additional $100 application fee for HOA prior to move in.

Tenant must carry renter's insurance



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/803-lake-haven-square-brandon-fl-33511-usa-unit-103/0a7d7bdc-7d98-4652-b54a-1ce06b86bd17



