Last updated May 3 2020 at 9:29 AM

803 Lake Haven Square

803 Lake Haven Sqare · (855) 351-0683
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

803 Lake Haven Sqare, Brandon, FL 33511

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 103 · Avail. now

$950

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 598 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
racquetball court
bbq/grill
tennis court
Beautiful 1 bed 1 bath condo in quiet and convenient Park Lake at Parsons. Rent includes water, sewer and trash removal. Washer and dryer included.Features include a split plan with a bedroom and a bathroom, cleaned carpeted floors and upgraded kitchen and black appliances. Park Lake amenities include a resort-style community pool with arbor and grill area, lakeside gazebo, beautifully remodeled clubhouse and state-of-the-art fitness center, racquetball and tennis court. Easy access to Brandon Town Center, I-75, The Crosstown Expressway and US 301 as well as Brandon Regional Hospital

$30 application for credit and background check/Adult via a invite application through email
Once your application is reviewed and approved, there is an additional $100 application fee for HOA prior to move in.
Tenant must carry renter's insurance

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/803-lake-haven-square-brandon-fl-33511-usa-unit-103/0a7d7bdc-7d98-4652-b54a-1ce06b86bd17

(RLNE5740422)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 803 Lake Haven Square have any available units?
803 Lake Haven Square has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 803 Lake Haven Square have?
Some of 803 Lake Haven Square's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 803 Lake Haven Square currently offering any rent specials?
803 Lake Haven Square isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 803 Lake Haven Square pet-friendly?
No, 803 Lake Haven Square is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brandon.
Does 803 Lake Haven Square offer parking?
Yes, 803 Lake Haven Square does offer parking.
Does 803 Lake Haven Square have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 803 Lake Haven Square offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 803 Lake Haven Square have a pool?
Yes, 803 Lake Haven Square has a pool.
Does 803 Lake Haven Square have accessible units?
No, 803 Lake Haven Square does not have accessible units.
Does 803 Lake Haven Square have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 803 Lake Haven Square has units with dishwashers.
