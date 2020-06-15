All apartments in Brandon
739 BURLWOOD STREET

739 Burlwood Street · (813) 293-4003
Location

739 Burlwood Street, Brandon, FL 33511
Towne Estate

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,675

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1769 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Check out this affordable 4 bedroom Brandon home. The home features a two story floorplan with attached 2 car garage, a large kitchen with lots of cabinet and counter space, an indoor laundry room, a downstairs guest bath, ceramic tile, wood, and laminate floors throughout (only carpet in the home is on the stairs), a private master suite with large walk-in closet and en suite bath, a fenced backyard and large screened in porch. Convenient access to everything Brandon has to offer. Property will be owner managed after approval/lease. Call today before this one is gone! Video walk-through available at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UhvL2A_rJK8

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 739 BURLWOOD STREET have any available units?
739 BURLWOOD STREET has a unit available for $1,675 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 739 BURLWOOD STREET have?
Some of 739 BURLWOOD STREET's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 739 BURLWOOD STREET currently offering any rent specials?
739 BURLWOOD STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 739 BURLWOOD STREET pet-friendly?
No, 739 BURLWOOD STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brandon.
Does 739 BURLWOOD STREET offer parking?
Yes, 739 BURLWOOD STREET does offer parking.
Does 739 BURLWOOD STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 739 BURLWOOD STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 739 BURLWOOD STREET have a pool?
No, 739 BURLWOOD STREET does not have a pool.
Does 739 BURLWOOD STREET have accessible units?
No, 739 BURLWOOD STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 739 BURLWOOD STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 739 BURLWOOD STREET has units with dishwashers.
