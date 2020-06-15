739 BURLWOOD STREET

Amenities

Check out this affordable 4 bedroom Brandon home. The home features a two story floorplan with attached 2 car garage, a large kitchen with lots of cabinet and counter space, an indoor laundry room, a downstairs guest bath, ceramic tile, wood, and laminate floors throughout (only carpet in the home is on the stairs), a private master suite with large walk-in closet and en suite bath, a fenced backyard and large screened in porch. Convenient access to everything Brandon has to offer. Property will be owner managed after approval/lease. Call today before this one is gone! Video walk-through available at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UhvL2A_rJK8