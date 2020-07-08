Lovely two bedroom, two bath condo in the heart of Brandon!! Walk to shopping and restaurants. Easy access to I-75 and only minutes from Brandon Hospital. Enjoy the community pool. Rent includes water/sewer and trash removal.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 716 Oakgrove Dr have any available units?
716 Oakgrove Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
Is 716 Oakgrove Dr currently offering any rent specials?
716 Oakgrove Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 716 Oakgrove Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 716 Oakgrove Dr is pet friendly.
Does 716 Oakgrove Dr offer parking?
No, 716 Oakgrove Dr does not offer parking.
Does 716 Oakgrove Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 716 Oakgrove Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 716 Oakgrove Dr have a pool?
Yes, 716 Oakgrove Dr has a pool.
Does 716 Oakgrove Dr have accessible units?
No, 716 Oakgrove Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 716 Oakgrove Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 716 Oakgrove Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 716 Oakgrove Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 716 Oakgrove Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
