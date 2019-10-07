All apartments in Brandon
Home
/
Brandon, FL
/
703 Parsons Lake Path
Last updated April 28 2020 at 7:09 PM

703 Parsons Lake Path

703 Parsons Lake Path · No Longer Available
Location

703 Parsons Lake Path, Brandon, FL 33511

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
playground
pool
racquetball court
tennis court
Come check out your new home today! Fabulous 2nd floor condo unit with open floorplan and split bedrooms is sure to delight! enjoy the sunset from your west facing screened balcony. Featuring newly installed wood look vinyl plank flooring and freshly painted interior. Open kitchen / living / dinette areas. Split bedrooms afford privacy. Master bedroom features on-suite bath and large closet. Oversize secondary bath with tub/shower combo. Ample second bedroom with large walk-in closet. Kitchen includes large closet pantry and breakfast bar. In unit laundry closet with stacked washer / dryer. excellent schools, nearby public transportation, and right in the heart of Brandon. Community features beautiful ponds, pool, tennis court, racquetball, fitness center and playground and rent includes pest control, water, sewer, and trash. don't miss out on this opportunity!

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/703-parsons-lake-path-brandon-fl-33511-usa-unit-204/75068a08-01ea-4739-bd59-13da169e20a6

(RLNE5667412)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 703 Parsons Lake Path have any available units?
703 Parsons Lake Path doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 703 Parsons Lake Path have?
Some of 703 Parsons Lake Path's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 703 Parsons Lake Path currently offering any rent specials?
703 Parsons Lake Path is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 703 Parsons Lake Path pet-friendly?
Yes, 703 Parsons Lake Path is pet friendly.
Does 703 Parsons Lake Path offer parking?
Yes, 703 Parsons Lake Path offers parking.
Does 703 Parsons Lake Path have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 703 Parsons Lake Path offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 703 Parsons Lake Path have a pool?
Yes, 703 Parsons Lake Path has a pool.
Does 703 Parsons Lake Path have accessible units?
No, 703 Parsons Lake Path does not have accessible units.
Does 703 Parsons Lake Path have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 703 Parsons Lake Path has units with dishwashers.

