Come check out your new home today! Fabulous 2nd floor condo unit with open floorplan and split bedrooms is sure to delight! enjoy the sunset from your west facing screened balcony. Featuring newly installed wood look vinyl plank flooring and freshly painted interior. Open kitchen / living / dinette areas. Split bedrooms afford privacy. Master bedroom features on-suite bath and large closet. Oversize secondary bath with tub/shower combo. Ample second bedroom with large walk-in closet. Kitchen includes large closet pantry and breakfast bar. In unit laundry closet with stacked washer / dryer. excellent schools, nearby public transportation, and right in the heart of Brandon. Community features beautiful ponds, pool, tennis court, racquetball, fitness center and playground and rent includes pest control, water, sewer, and trash. don't miss out on this opportunity!



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/703-parsons-lake-path-brandon-fl-33511-usa-unit-204/75068a08-01ea-4739-bd59-13da169e20a6



(RLNE5667412)