701 Russell Ln Apt 209

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Updated condo in the heart of Brandon! Nice second floor unit with two bedrooms and two full baths. Tile in all the wet areas and wood laminate flooring throughout with a nice size kitchen. There are granite kitchen counter tops, nice appliances, a stack-able washer and dryer with and a large living/dining combo with sliders leading to a balcony with a view. Very convenient to shopping, restaurants and an easy commute to Tampa, Brandon, Riverview or Lakeland. Located close to the intersate for easy access. Come and see this condo today- it will not last long!