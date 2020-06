Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym playground pool tennis court

Located in the heart of Brandon come see this newly renovated from ceiling to floor, 2 bed/2 full bath condo. All appliances brand new, flooring, bathrooms have been fully renovated. This gated community has pool, playground, gym and tennis courts. All rooms have ceiling fans, kitchen has separate pantry closet, flat top stove, built in microwave and so much more.