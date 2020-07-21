All apartments in Brandon
Find more places like 5009 Barnstead Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brandon, FL
/
5009 Barnstead Dr
Last updated December 3 2019 at 9:09 AM

5009 Barnstead Dr

5009 Barnstead Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Brandon
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

5009 Barnstead Drive, Brandon, FL 33578

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
garage
Lovely 3BR/2.5BA townhome approximately 1644 sq'. This home backs up to a nice quiet view. The kitchen is spacious with real wood cabinets, upgraded appliances and a pantry closet. There is a living room / dining room combo that leads to the screened lanai. There is also a half bath downstairs. The master bedroom is spacious and has a large walk-in closet with a large master bath. The master bath has dual vanities, upgraded lighting and a garden tub with shower. There is also a private water closet. The washer and dryer is also included. Hurry... this one will not last long at this price!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5009 Barnstead Dr have any available units?
5009 Barnstead Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 5009 Barnstead Dr have?
Some of 5009 Barnstead Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5009 Barnstead Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5009 Barnstead Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5009 Barnstead Dr pet-friendly?
No, 5009 Barnstead Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brandon.
Does 5009 Barnstead Dr offer parking?
Yes, 5009 Barnstead Dr offers parking.
Does 5009 Barnstead Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5009 Barnstead Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5009 Barnstead Dr have a pool?
Yes, 5009 Barnstead Dr has a pool.
Does 5009 Barnstead Dr have accessible units?
No, 5009 Barnstead Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5009 Barnstead Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5009 Barnstead Dr has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Move Cross Country
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lucerne
1419 Lake Lucerne Way
Brandon, FL 33511
Lakewood Apartments
1651 Lake Meadow Cir S
Brandon, FL 33510
THE RETREAT AT BERMUDA LAKE
2648 Bermuda Lake Dr
Brandon, FL 33510
Westwood @60
1212 Askew Dr
Brandon, FL 33511
Bridgeport
3385 Creekridge Rd
Brandon, FL 33511
The Addison
2516 Annapolis Way
Brandon, FL 33511
Courtney Trace
1131 Courtney Trace Dr
Brandon, FL 33511
Century Crosstown
9712 Bosque Creek Cir
Brandon, FL 33619

Similar Pages

Brandon 1 Bedroom ApartmentsBrandon 2 Bedroom Apartments
Brandon Apartments with ParkingBrandon Pet Friendly Apartments
Brandon Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLWinter Haven, FLDunedin, FL
Four Corners, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa