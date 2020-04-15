4802 Barnstead Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

Gorgeous 3BR/2.5BA Townhome approximately 1790 sq' located in beautiful Valhalla Community. This community is absolutely gorgeous! This community is gated and has two community pools. From the moment you drive up you will love how the community is so inviting. From the minute you walk in you will be greeted by brand new designer wood laminate flooring. There is also ceramic tile in all the wet areas. The kitchen is spacious with plenty of real wood cabinets, nice appliances and a huge walk in pantry. There is a living room/dining room combo that leads to the screened lanai with brick pavers. There is also a half bath downstairs. The master bedroom is spacious and has a large walk-in closet with a large master bath which consists of a garden tub/shower, dual vanities and water closet. There is also a private water closet. This is one of the highly sought after units with a two car garage. The washer and dryer is also included. Hurry... this one will not last long!