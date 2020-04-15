All apartments in Brandon
Last updated December 3 2019 at 9:09 AM

4802 Barnstead Dr

4802 Barnstead Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4802 Barnstead Drive, Brandon, FL 33578

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Gorgeous 3BR/2.5BA Townhome approximately 1790 sq' located in beautiful Valhalla Community. This community is absolutely gorgeous! This community is gated and has two community pools. From the moment you drive up you will love how the community is so inviting. From the minute you walk in you will be greeted by brand new designer wood laminate flooring. There is also ceramic tile in all the wet areas. The kitchen is spacious with plenty of real wood cabinets, nice appliances and a huge walk in pantry. There is a living room/dining room combo that leads to the screened lanai with brick pavers. There is also a half bath downstairs. The master bedroom is spacious and has a large walk-in closet with a large master bath which consists of a garden tub/shower, dual vanities and water closet. There is also a private water closet. This is one of the highly sought after units with a two car garage. The washer and dryer is also included. Hurry... this one will not last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4802 Barnstead Dr have any available units?
4802 Barnstead Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 4802 Barnstead Dr have?
Some of 4802 Barnstead Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4802 Barnstead Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4802 Barnstead Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4802 Barnstead Dr pet-friendly?
No, 4802 Barnstead Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brandon.
Does 4802 Barnstead Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4802 Barnstead Dr offers parking.
Does 4802 Barnstead Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4802 Barnstead Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4802 Barnstead Dr have a pool?
Yes, 4802 Barnstead Dr has a pool.
Does 4802 Barnstead Dr have accessible units?
No, 4802 Barnstead Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4802 Barnstead Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4802 Barnstead Dr has units with dishwashers.
