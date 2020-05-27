All apartments in Brandon
2456 Lake Woodberry Cir.
Last updated June 28 2019 at 11:55 AM

2456 Lake Woodberry Cir.

2456 Lake Woodberry Circle · No Longer Available
Location

2456 Lake Woodberry Circle, Brandon, FL 33510

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
playground
volleyball court
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
volleyball court
2456 Lake Woodberry Cir. Available 07/08/19 Regency Key 2 Bed 2-1/2 bath Townhome - Well kept Lake View town-home in gated community! This is a large floor plan with 2 Master Suites Upstairs, and a half bath downstairs. Inside laundry closet located downstairs. Screen lanai with storage closet and overlooking view of lake. Community has pool, playground, volleyball, and your water bill is included in the rent. In the heart of Brandon close to shopping, dining, and I-75 for easy commuting!

(RLNE3112959)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2456 Lake Woodberry Cir. have any available units?
2456 Lake Woodberry Cir. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 2456 Lake Woodberry Cir. have?
Some of 2456 Lake Woodberry Cir.'s amenities include pet friendly, pool, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2456 Lake Woodberry Cir. currently offering any rent specials?
2456 Lake Woodberry Cir. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2456 Lake Woodberry Cir. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2456 Lake Woodberry Cir. is pet friendly.
Does 2456 Lake Woodberry Cir. offer parking?
No, 2456 Lake Woodberry Cir. does not offer parking.
Does 2456 Lake Woodberry Cir. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2456 Lake Woodberry Cir. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2456 Lake Woodberry Cir. have a pool?
Yes, 2456 Lake Woodberry Cir. has a pool.
Does 2456 Lake Woodberry Cir. have accessible units?
No, 2456 Lake Woodberry Cir. does not have accessible units.
Does 2456 Lake Woodberry Cir. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2456 Lake Woodberry Cir. does not have units with dishwashers.
