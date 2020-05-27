Amenities

2456 Lake Woodberry Cir. Available 07/08/19 Regency Key 2 Bed 2-1/2 bath Townhome - Well kept Lake View town-home in gated community! This is a large floor plan with 2 Master Suites Upstairs, and a half bath downstairs. Inside laundry closet located downstairs. Screen lanai with storage closet and overlooking view of lake. Community has pool, playground, volleyball, and your water bill is included in the rent. In the heart of Brandon close to shopping, dining, and I-75 for easy commuting!



