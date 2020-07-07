2439 EARLSWOOD COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

2BR / 2.5 - Beautiful 2-story townhouse with attached 1-car garage in the highly desirable Brandon area! Excellent condition! Featuring a spacious open floor-plan that is fresh and contemporary. The kitchen offers an open view into the dining room and living room. The master suite features a tranquil sweeping view of the grove of grandfather Live Oak trees and the park area below. You will love sitting in your screened lanai, strolling around the waterfront or taking a dip in the sparkling community pool! This fantastic unit comes complete with all major appliances including full-size washer and dryer and is conveniently located close to SR60 with easy access to I75 and Downtown Tampa. WATER/SEWER INCLUDED IN THE RENT!



Very Small Pet Welcome with Pet Deposit!

This is a smoke-free home.



$50 HOA application and approval required prior to move in date.