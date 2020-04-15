2138 Broadway View Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

Beautiful 1444 Sq Ft 3BEDROOM/2.5BATHROOM Townhome in Quiet Area!!! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.



Come home to this bright and roomy 3 bd 2 1/2 Bath. Located in a quiet neighborhood with a community pool. Granite counter tops in kitchen and all baths. Plenty of room to stretch out in all bedrooms. Nice size walk in closet in master. Go to work come home and sit out by the pool, why worry about the yard work. This is a HOA community so it is well groomed landscape. Within minutes of Brandon Mall and all major highways.



For additional questions, please contact Lynn with Rent Solutions at 813-336-1972.



(RLNE4095378)