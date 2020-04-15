All apartments in Brandon
Last updated March 5 2020 at 12:23 PM

2138 Broadway View Ave

2138 Broadway Center Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

2138 Broadway Center Boulevard, Brandon, FL 33510

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful 1444 Sq Ft 3BEDROOM/2.5BATHROOM Townhome in Quiet Area!!! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.

Come home to this bright and roomy 3 bd 2 1/2 Bath. Located in a quiet neighborhood with a community pool. Granite counter tops in kitchen and all baths. Plenty of room to stretch out in all bedrooms. Nice size walk in closet in master. Go to work come home and sit out by the pool, why worry about the yard work. This is a HOA community so it is well groomed landscape. Within minutes of Brandon Mall and all major highways.

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application
fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the
property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report;
(2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if
applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will
verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background
screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not
to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad
rental history.

For additional questions, please contact Lynn with Rent Solutions at 813-336-1972.

(RLNE4095378)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2138 Broadway View Ave have any available units?
2138 Broadway View Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 2138 Broadway View Ave have?
Some of 2138 Broadway View Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2138 Broadway View Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2138 Broadway View Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2138 Broadway View Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2138 Broadway View Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2138 Broadway View Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2138 Broadway View Ave offers parking.
Does 2138 Broadway View Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2138 Broadway View Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2138 Broadway View Ave have a pool?
Yes, 2138 Broadway View Ave has a pool.
Does 2138 Broadway View Ave have accessible units?
No, 2138 Broadway View Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2138 Broadway View Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2138 Broadway View Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
