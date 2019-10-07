213 Berry Tree Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking playground pool

Come check out your new home today! Fabulous 2nd floor unit in gated community, completely renovated, granite counter tops and vinyl plank flooring throughout, no carpet in sight!!, storage closet located off porch. A Split bedroom plan and two full bathrooms. Master bedroom has on suite bathroom. Amenities include pools, playground, fitness room, laundry area, and more. Association does require criminal background screenings for all residents over 18 years of age with No Felonies in the past 7 years, No more than 3 Misdemeanors in 3 years, and a Zero tolerance for any violent crimes or sexual offenses, non-refundable $75 per applicant. Pets allowed, no aggressive breeds, association requires all dogs be registered with PooPrints, registrations costs $75. Also, the Association does require a $100 deposit for the water, as they self manage that on sight.



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/213-berry-tree-pl-brandon-fl-33510-usa/5d7b8ca5-707a-4d74-80ee-1908abe6ff16



(RLNE5626298)