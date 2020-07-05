All apartments in Brandon
2121 REDLEAF DRIVE
Last updated April 19 2020 at 1:18 AM

2121 REDLEAF DRIVE

2121 Redleaf Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2121 Redleaf Drive, Brandon, FL 33510
Lakeview Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Spring Leasing Special: Receive $1,000 off your first month's rent with a lease starting on or before 4/20/2020. Start fresh this spring in your dream home.

Make plenty of memories in this inviting home! This charming home features tile flooring throughout the interior, a spacious living room, and a kitchen equipped with matching appliances, plenty of counter space, and a breakfast bar. The bedrooms have plush carpet for your comfort, and the sparkling pool and screened-in patio in the fenced backyard are great for outdoor entertaining! This home has $95 monthly pool maintenance fee, $19.95 smart-home fee and pet fees (If applicable).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2121 REDLEAF DRIVE have any available units?
2121 REDLEAF DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 2121 REDLEAF DRIVE have?
Some of 2121 REDLEAF DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2121 REDLEAF DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2121 REDLEAF DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2121 REDLEAF DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2121 REDLEAF DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 2121 REDLEAF DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 2121 REDLEAF DRIVE offers parking.
Does 2121 REDLEAF DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2121 REDLEAF DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2121 REDLEAF DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 2121 REDLEAF DRIVE has a pool.
Does 2121 REDLEAF DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2121 REDLEAF DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2121 REDLEAF DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2121 REDLEAF DRIVE has units with dishwashers.

