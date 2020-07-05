2121 REDLEAF DRIVE

Amenities

Spring Leasing Special: Receive $1,000 off your first month's rent with a lease starting on or before 4/20/2020. Start fresh this spring in your dream home.



Make plenty of memories in this inviting home! This charming home features tile flooring throughout the interior, a spacious living room, and a kitchen equipped with matching appliances, plenty of counter space, and a breakfast bar. The bedrooms have plush carpet for your comfort, and the sparkling pool and screened-in patio in the fenced backyard are great for outdoor entertaining! This home has $95 monthly pool maintenance fee, $19.95 smart-home fee and pet fees (If applicable).